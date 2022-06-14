ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Bradford M606 crash: Boy, 15, arrested after three men killed in motorway collision

By Thomas Kingsley
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z2NNS_0gAG104800

A 15 year-old boy has been arrested after three people were killed in a motorway crash.

Police were called to a serious collision involving a van and taxi at 10.45pm on Monday on the M606, Bradford.

Two men aged 28 and 49 in the taxi were pronounced dead at the scene while an 18-year-old male passenger in the van died in hospital Tuesday morning.

Another passenger from the van a 17 year-old boy is in hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.

The 15 year-old driver has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.

The crash occurred when a van travelling the wrong way on a motorway during a police pursuit was in collision with a taxi.

Police say the van failed to stop for a marked roads policing unit and then drove the wrong way on the southbound M606 from Chain Bar roundabout towards Bradford .

The motorway was closed in both directions while emergency services responded to the incident.

West Yorkshire Police said the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct, was informed as a police vehicle was involved.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Woman's fatal tractor jump was out of character, says sheriff

A young woman was killed after an "out-of-character" attempt to jump on to a moving tractor on farmland in Aberdeenshire, a sheriff has said. Caroline Rennie, 21, fell and was killed by machinery in a field near Turriff in April last year. After a fatal accident inquiry, Sheriff Robert Frazer...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorway#Traffic Accident#Chain Bar#West Yorkshire Police
The Independent

‘Honeytrap’ killer who helped murder 16-year-old lured to death by girlfriend to be freed from prison after 13 years

A murderer who helped kill a 16-year-old boy after he was lured to his death by his girlfriend is to be freed from prison after more than a decade.Andre Thompson, then 17, was jailed for his part in the 2008 “honeytrap” murder of Shakilus Townsend in Thornton Heath, south London.Shakilus was lured to a quiet cul-de-sac by 15-year-old Samantha Joseph, where he was ambushed by love rival Danny McLean, 18, and five members of his gang, which included Thompson.The teenager, who had been in a month-long relationship with Joseph behind the back of her older boyfriend McLean, was beaten with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The Independent

Pair of toddlers found drowned in pond 40 minutes after they went missing

Two toddlers died after being pulled from a Michigan pond, according to authorities.The alarm was raised after the youngsters, a girl and boy both aged two-years-old, went missing in Hayes Township.Police say that 40 minutes after they were reported missing on Tuesday the toddlers were discovered in a pond at a home across the street.Both children were found face down in the pond and unresponsive when paramedics began life-saving measures. The girl was pronounced dead at the scene, while the boy died later.Family members say the children were last seen at around 3.50pm, and they were reported missing at 4.30pm....
GAYLORD, MI
The Independent

Ex-police officer jailed for string of racist messages mocking George Floyd death

An ex-police constable who posted racist WhatsApp memes mocking the death of George Floyd has been jailed for 20 weeks.Married father-of-one James Watts was serving with West Mercia Police in 2020 when he shared the “grossly offensive” material in a group chat, which included former colleagues at a Warwickshire prison.At Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, deputy chief magistrate Tan Ikram heard how the 31-year-old was charged following a police inquiry into 10 memes posted in May and June 2020.One of the memes featured a white dog wearing Ku Klux Klan clothing, and another displayed a kneeling mat with George Floyd’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Tragic baby ‘discharged into parents’ care despite hospital staff opposition’

A 10-week-old baby girl was allegedly murdered by her parents just six days after being discharged into their care despite the opposition of hospital staff, a court has heard.Lily-Mai Hurrell Saint George suffered 18 rib fractures, a leg fracture, and a fatal head injury allegedly caused by forceful shaking at the hands of Lauren Saint George and Darren Hurrell, both 25.She was taken to North Middlesex Hospital suffering from the injuries in keeping with suspected physical abuse after a 999 call on January 31 2018, a jury was told.But Lily-Mai died two days later on February 2 after being transferred...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Firm guilty of manslaughter after yard workers drowned in pig feed

A food waste recycling company has been found guilty of corporate manslaughter after two employees drowned in a tanker of semi-liquid pig feed. Nathan Walker, 19, and Gavin Rawson, 35, died in December 2016 at Greenfeeds Limited in Normanton, Leicestershire. The firm's managing directors - Gillian and Ian Leivers -...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Small Heath crash: Man dies after being hit by a car

A driver has been arrested after a man died when he was hit by a car in Birmingham. The crash happened on Coventry Road, Small Heath, at about 14:50 BST on Tuesday. The victim suffered serious injuries and was confirmed dead shortly after by paramedics. A 28-year-old man was arrested...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Harmony Montgomery: FBI remove fridge wrapped in biohazard tape from apartment of missing girl’s father

FBI investigators have removed a refrigerator wrapped in biohazard tape from a New Hampshire apartment building connected to the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery.Law enforcement officers were seen loading the appliance on a truck after they swarmed a property in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Tuesday.Harmony was five when she disappeared sometime between 28 November and 10 December 2019, but the police did not find out she was missing for two years.Investigators took over an apartment where Harmony’s father, Adam Montgomery, and her stepmother Kayla Montgomery, had previously lived.It is the second time that the property has been searched. Law enforcement searched...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police launch murder probe after missing man found dead in Manchester

Police have launched a murder inquiry after a man who went missing after fleeing hospital was found dead.David Aubert, 59, was assaulted in the centre of Manchester and taken to hospital on 2 June, before leaving “of his own accord”, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.On 6 June, police said Mr Aubert’s family reported him missing.He was found dead at a property in Upper Brook Street, Longsight, on Wednesday.The force is now appealing for anyone with information to contact them.Mr Aubert’s family said: “Dave was an easy-going, likeable chap who was well known in the local area and often seen riding...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police: Amazon fisherman confesses to killing missing pair

A fisherman confessed to killing a British journalist and an Indigenous expert in Brazil's remote Amazon and took police to a site where human remains were recovered, a federal investigator said, closing out 10 days of suspense as teams searched for the missing pair. Authorities said Wednesday night without giving any details that they expected more arrests would be made soon in the case of freelance reporter Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira of Brazil, who disappeared June 5.At a news conference in the Amazon city of Manaus, a federal police investigator said the man who had been the prime...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

697K+
Followers
226K+
Post
329M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy