Bradford M606 crash: Boy, 15, arrested after three men killed in motorway collision

A 15 year-old boy has been arrested after three people were killed in a motorway crash.

Police were called to a serious collision involving a van and taxi at 10.45pm on Monday on the M606, Bradford.

Two men aged 28 and 49 in the taxi were pronounced dead at the scene while an 18-year-old male passenger in the van died in hospital Tuesday morning.

Another passenger from the van a 17 year-old boy is in hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.

The 15 year-old driver has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.

The crash occurred when a van travelling the wrong way on a motorway during a police pursuit was in collision with a taxi.

Police say the van failed to stop for a marked roads policing unit and then drove the wrong way on the southbound M606 from Chain Bar roundabout towards Bradford .

The motorway was closed in both directions while emergency services responded to the incident.

West Yorkshire Police said the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct, was informed as a police vehicle was involved.