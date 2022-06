Every Sunday, you can find Ms. Bernadine Payne playing the piano at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Tallassee. And that’s not all she does. “The reason I nominated Ms. Payne is she’s the musician at the church that I pastor at,” said Rev. Hazell Stoudemire. “Also, in her spare time during the week she’s retired from Headstart but she was delivering meals on wheels. I thought that was so great for her to be able to get out and deliver the people meals on wheels and she was delivering them to their homes,” said Stoudemire.

TALLASSEE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO