The 2009 Movie Draft

The Batman has already ended it's theatrical run with over $700 million at the box office and has already begun streaming on HBO Max. Warner Bros. and DC Comics are already planning to launch spin-offs from that universe, with one focused on Penguin and the other focusing on Arkham Asylum. Previously, there was a spin-off that was set to focus on the Gotham City Police Department with Joe Barton set to pen the script as well as Executive Produce the series. That series was ultimately shelved, and Matt Reeves and company moved on to other projects. Now, Barton is speaking out on being fired from the series, and he reveals that it happened two months before The Batman hit theaters. During an interview with The Telegraph, the Executive Producer revealed that he was fired in January.

