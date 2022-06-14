The 2009 Movie Draft

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons and Kyle Brandt are taking you to the bank … the blood bank! They collect their superior attitudes and superior minds to revisit 1990’s Hard to Kill, starring Steven Seagal, Kelly LeBrock, and William Sadler. Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez. Subscribe: Spotify...
If the first round of The Ringer’s Best Pixar Character Bracket is any indication, there is a hierarchy for the toys, animals, superheroes, and waste-compacting bots that inhabit this film universe. At the top, there are the unassailable favorites; the main characters. Below them? Absolute, unsortable chaos. On Monday, the top 12 overall seeds in the bracket all advanced, most without much trouble. (Only the 2-seed Joy was mildly threatened.) But that’s where the chalkiness of Round 1 stopped: Out of the remaining 20 matchups, nine were upsets. (And it would’ve been 10, but Anton Ego outlasted Ellie Fredricksen by just 58 votes.) Round 2 has more 12-seeds in it than 4-seeds. That has to be the first time that’s ever happened in a Ringer bracket!
Spotify is bringing Winston Duke and Hasan Minhaj to Cannes next week for a panel conversation about Spotify and Warner Bros./DC’s podcast Batman Unburied.
During the event, which takes place June 22 at the audio giant’s Spotify Beach headquarters on the Croisette, Duke and Minhaj will be joined by Peter Girardi, Warner Bros. Animation’s evp alternative programming. The conversation will be moderated by Dawn Ostroff, Spotify’s chief content and advertising business officer.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Awards Chatter' Podcast -- Bill Simmons ('Music Box')Spotify to Reduce Hiring Growth by 25 Percent, CEO Daniel Ek SaysWhy Wall Street Has Been Hesitant About Spotify
Guillermo del Toro is unlocking quite the Cabinet of Curiosities with a new horror anthology series for Netflix. Based on his own short story of the same name, and with each episode reportedly introduced by the director himself, the series will see eight horror stories by famous filmmakers including Del Toro. The director is no stranger to anthologies of horror, with Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark dragging us back to our childhood hell in 2019.
Kevin, Ben, and Steven create their list of the top 10 general managers in the NFL going into the 2022-23 season. Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal. Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS.
As it turns out, Deadpool 3 might be further along than anyone anticipated. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are back with the franchise, having their go at the threequel's script. Not only are the duo being joined by frequent Ryan Reynolds collaborator Shawn Levy in the director's chair, but it looks like the picture has found another major crew member.
The Batman has already ended it's theatrical run with over $700 million at the box office and has already begun streaming on HBO Max. Warner Bros. and DC Comics are already planning to launch spin-offs from that universe, with one focused on Penguin and the other focusing on Arkham Asylum. Previously, there was a spin-off that was set to focus on the Gotham City Police Department with Joe Barton set to pen the script as well as Executive Produce the series. That series was ultimately shelved, and Matt Reeves and company moved on to other projects. Now, Barton is speaking out on being fired from the series, and he reveals that it happened two months before The Batman hit theaters. During an interview with The Telegraph, the Executive Producer revealed that he was fired in January.
Juliet Litman and Jodi Walker parse through some questions about Jennifer Lopez’s new documentary, Halftime, which chronicles her preparation for her performance at the 2020 Super Bowl. Hosts: Juliet Litman and Jodi Walker. Producers: Kaya McMullen and Mike Wargon. Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher.
Charles Holmes sits with SSENSE managing editor Ross Scarano to break down Rolling Stone’s 200 Greatest Rap Albums List. They discuss how lists are made, where Rolling Stone went wrong, the magazine’s complicated relationship to rap music, why lists might do more harm to music, and more. Hosts:...
In the opening scene of Jurassic World Dominion, a large fishing vessel is scooping up crabs from the bottom of the ocean. Viewers familiar with the Discovery Channel series Deadliest Catch will know this is already a dangerous profession, so pity the poor crab fishermen who also have to deal with a giant mosasaurus stealing their haul and capsizing their boat. (Call it Deadlier Catch?) For the first time in the franchise, dinosaurs are free to roam across the globe with implications that go far beyond a sunken fishing vessel—if only Dominion were interested in exploring them.
The Midnight Boys tap into the force once more to give their instant reactions to the fifth episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi (04:16). They weigh in on Obi-Wan’s plan to defend his allies against Vader and Reva (23:18) as well as the third sister facing off against Darth Vader herself (44:13). Later, they give their takes on Lady Gaga’s potential involvement in Todd Phillips’s latest ‘Joker’ sequel (62:07).
It’s time to bring The Bad Guys home, but don’t worry - they’re great for the whole family! Dreamworks’ latest animated comedy is arriving on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and digital on June 21. The movie will arrive in the form of a special collector’s edition, jam packed with extra features including an all-new short, deleted scenes, and fun activities for the entire family including a slew of frozen pops recipes from none other than Mr. Snake.
Click here to read the full article. “The Dragon Master is here.” So proclaims Jack Black’s Po the Panda in the official trailer for Netflix/DreamWorks Animation’s new animated series Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight.
In the trailer, we see the first footage of Black’s Po, in a reprisal of his role from the Kung Fu films, the first time he’s voiced the character in a television series. Black first voiced Po for the original Kung Fu Panda film in 2008, then reprised the role for Kung Fu Panda 2 in 2011 and Kung Fu Panda 3 in 2016.
Chris and Andy talk about the Season 3 finale of Barry and what puts this show in the conversation for best things they’ve seen this year (1:00). Then they talk briefly about the new Ben Whishaw show This Is Going to Hurt (27:50), before Andy is joined by Hacks creators Jen Statsky, Lucia Aniello, and Paul W. Downs to talk about the second season of the show (37:41).
Whether you're partial to demons or something more gory, there are plenty of spooky scenes to be seen over on Prime Video. Wait until nightfall, dim the lights, grab the popcorn and let the horror begin -- if you're brave enough, that is. Check out some of Amazon Prime Video's...
Click here to read the full article. Justin Lin is attached to direct an upcoming film adaptation of the popular manga “One Punch Man.”
Lin will direct the film based on a script from “Venom” and “Jumanji: The Next Level” screenwriters Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner. Sony Pictures is backing the film, and Lin will produce alongside Avi and Ari Arad of Arad Productions.
“One Punch Man” will be Lin’s first project following the announcement this April that he exited directing “Fast X,” the latest film in the “Fast and Furious” franchise. He’d previously directed four films for the franchise, starting with...
June 14 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 2. The streaming service shared first-look photos for the new episodes Tuesday. One of the photos shows Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) with Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine), aka Papa. Another photo shows Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), Will (Noah Schnapp), Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Argyle (Eduardo Franco) making their escape in Argyle's van.
Six months in, Evan Funke’s Mother Wolf is one of the hottest tables in Hollywood—but getting there took 15 years of obsession with the practice of pasta, where lessons are learned one tortelloni at a time. Evan and Dave discuss the long climb to the mountaintop, plus: George Carlin, Thomas Bernhard, staying true to your vision, Hosteria Giusti, L.A. glamor, eating pasta for analytical purposes, what a Caprese salad tastes like on Capri, a priori deliciousness, Jimi Hendrix, tagliatelle mouthfeel, using failure as your North Star, the Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana, and where Evan wants Dave to eat in Rome.
Paramount and Nickelodeon are teaming up for three brand new animated films in Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino’s Avatar universe. According to reports, Lauren Montgomery of The Last Airbender is set to direct the first film while Konietzko and DiMartino will produce alongside The Last Airbender executive producer Eric Coleman. The films are being developed under the Avatar Studios banner, with Paramount Animations’ and Nickelodeon Animation’s EVP of Movies and Global Franchises, Latifa Ouaou, overseeing development along with the Vice President of Animation at Nickelodeon Animation and Paramount Animation, Jason McConnell.
