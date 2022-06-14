Dickies Documentary Coming to Vice TV

Click here to read the full article.

Dickies is sharing stories of the individuals and subcultures that have embraced its apparel for the past century.

To commemorate its 100th anniversary, the workwear brand partnered with global multi-platform media company Vice Media Group and creative agency This Here to develop “Made to Last,” a documentary that examines the history and meaning of “American grit, culture and identity.”

Directed by Sarah Brennan Kolb, the film explores these topics through the eyes of Tanner Cude, a modern rancher; Lizz Muñoz, a third-generation Chicana mechanic; and Johnny Brasley, co-founder of Parisite, a skate park created by skaters for skaters. Dickies said it shares their passion for maintaining their legacy while planning for their future.

The documentary is part of a year-long anniversary campaign that kicked off with the launch of The 100th Collection, a range of heritage items including double knee denim overalls with an apron for extra storage and 100 percent cotton denim chore jackets and jeans. Dickies will launch the brand’s first-ever digital maker marketplace in November, giving consumers access to a curated selection of its’ signature products, reworked and reimagined by newly established creatives. The brand will also release a special edition book pairing archival imagery with hand-painted illustrations by artist Lucas Beaufort.

“By creating this film, we’ve dedicated a part of our history to communities who have built the country by hand—the landscapes, diversity, people, languages and trades—that have gone into its making while also showcasing how in a world where there is real distance between us, some fundamental points of alignment are worthy of being recognized,” said Sarah Crockett, Dickies chief marketing officer.

Vice has made a name in documentary filmmaking by seeking out stories from the fringes. Georgina Bacchus, Vice’s executive creative director, said her team “felt an instant connection to Dickies’ desire to celebrate the real communities who played a vital role in building the brand over the last 100 years.”

The documentary will premiere in its entirety on Vice TV and streaming providers and on Vice’s YouTube channel on June 24 at 6 p.m. ET with encore showings on June 25 and June 26.