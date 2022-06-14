Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz to attend minicamp

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz will attend the team's mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

Schultz elected to skip last week's OTAs, as he remained unhappy with his contract situation. However, while "no deal is imminent, contract talks have picked up in recent days," per Pelissero.

Last week, Schultz was reportedly "frustrated by the state of contract talks" between the team and his representation after receiving the franchise tag before the free agent period began this offseason.

The two sides had expressed an interest in getting a long-term extension hammered out before the July 15 deadline, as the Cowboys want to lessen the $11 million cap hit that comes with the tag, 105.3 The Fan's Bobby Belt reported in March .

Schultz will earn $10.93 million under the tag in 2022 if the two sides aren't able to reach an agreement by mid-July.

Schultz, a fourth-round pick in 2018 out of Stanford, had a career year in 2021, catching 78 passes for 808 yards and eight touchdowns.