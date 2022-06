In February, I crossed the border between Mexico and the U.S. by foot, reentering California from Tijuana. I presented my passport but no negative COVID test. Last week, when I reentered Texas from Mexico by air, coming from the southern state of Oaxaca, I had to upload a negative COVID test to the airline's document portal before I would be allowed on the plane or into the country, per U.S. government policy. Two different policies for two different forms of crossing between the same two countries. Make it make sense.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO