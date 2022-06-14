ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

How to Create a Place to Study in a University Dormitory

homesenator.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudying in a university or college is challenging because you need good grades for a bright future. Therefore, you should have a suitable area for studying. However, even if you have the perfect place, it won’t be beneficial if you don’t give time for learning. Many students...

homesenator.com

Comments / 0

Related
domino

How to Arrange Pillows on a Bed, From the Stack to the Reverse Pyramid

If you think it takes a master class on how to arrange pillows on a bed to achieve a picture-perfect magazine setup, then you’re probably putting too much pressure on yourself. Lifestyle expert–level training isn’t necessary, only a little patience and creativity. Our first tip for pillow-arranging excellence? Carve out a few minutes to properly make your bed so there’s no messy sheets or hastily folded comforter clouding your vision. Then follow one of Domino style director Naomi deMañana’s five simple formulas, below.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

5 Products AT Editors Swear By for An Organized Bathroom

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Having a clean, stylish bathroom is the goal of any apartment renter or home owner, which means keeping it organized is a must. With a properly organized bathroom, creating the ultimate space for relaxation becomes a lot easier. The best way to do this? With a great organizer, of course! But finding the perfect one? That’s a different story. With so many options, finding the right one for you can be a challenge — and that’s where Apartment Therapy comes in. We’re always on the hunt for top-notch products, with smart organizers being some of our favorites (because an organized home is a happy home, right?). To help you out, we polled our staff to find out which organizers they use to keep their bathroom zen. From classic over-the-door racks to storage carts that take organization to the next level, here are five of the best bathroom organizers you can buy today.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy