ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Celtics drew up perfect recipe for ugly Game 5 loss

By Andy Hart
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44391o_0gAFtk0900

Obviously not all losses are created the same.

Sometimes you just get beat by a better team or one that shoots the proverbial lights out.

Others, you fight the good fight but just come up a little short but for a bad bounce the basketball or two.

Then there are losses like the Celtics’ Game 5 failing Monday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco when you play to lose and you very much get what you deserve in the form of a 104-94 defeat to give Golden State a 3-2 series advantage.

On a night when Warriors superstar Steph Curry – who some curiously wanted to hand the Finals MVP trophy to after Game 4, regardless of how the remaining three games played out – scored a mere 16 points and failed to hit a three for the first time in his Hall of Fame postseason career, Boston still seemed ill-prepared and poorly equipped for the moment.

First, there were the ugly turnovers that have become characteristic of Boston’s losses this postseason, 18 in all. Thirteen of those came from the Celtics’ supposed star-studded trio of Jayson Tatum (4), Jaylen Brown (5) and Marcus Smart (4).

It was the same old ugly, sloppy story leading to easy points for the Warriors.

“Another game with too many turnovers. It cost us,” Brown said. “Offensively, we got to be better. I got to be better.”

Then came the ugly free-throw shooting. As a team competing for a championship at the highest level, supposedly one of the two best in basketball, Boston shot just 68-percent from the free-throw line, struggles “led” by scoring leader Tatum missing four of his six attempts.

Oh, and while making plenty of physical mistakes by turning the basketball over and missing shots – beyond the struggles from the foul line Boston hit just 34-percent from three, thanks to an 0-for-12 start as a team that saw Brown go 0-for-5 on the night from beyond the arc – Boston added in some mental shortcomings by allowing infuriating officiating to get the worst of them.

Head coach Ime Udoka and Marcus Smart both got hit with technical fouls, but were far from the only guys in green whining their way through the losing effort.

“I think it was a little bit of that throughout the game.
Probably something we shouldn't do as much and we all did too much,” Udoka acknowledged afterwards, stating the obvious.

It was about as ugly as a championship-level team could play and maybe most frustrating was that with Curry’s poor shooting and Boston putting together a huge third-quarter comeback, the visitors were very much in the game heading into the fourth quarter.

But when you play as poorly as the Celtics did Monday night, you simply don’t deserve to win. And a Celtics team that had built its reputation on bouncing back and resiliency, lost consecutive games for the first time this postseason.

“Poor start overall. That's hard to explain that, why that is. But we got back in. Turnovers, missed free throws, some of the things obviously, a little bit talking to the refs too much didn't help us in the fourth,” Udoka said, again honestly breaking down his team’s obvious failings.

And if you continue to play that way – certainly in regards to the turnovers and missed free throws – you don’t deserve to win a game never mind an NBA title.

The NBA Finals continue in Game 6 Thursday night at TD Garden in Boston, the home team needing a win to extend the series as Golden State looks to secure another title in the Curry era.

“The message to the guys is to be confident going home, get your rest, let's get ready to bring it back (to Golden State for Game 7),” Udoka concluded.

Hey, at least they probably can’t play much worse than they did in Game 5!

“It's win or go home at this point,” Brown said. “We worked incredibly hard all season to put ourselves in this position. I still feel like we have so much more better basketball to play that we haven't played in the last two games. I'm hoping that the next two games we play Celtic basketball and put our best foot forward like I know we can. I know the city is going to be behind us. It's going to be a big Game 6. Looking forward to it.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Draymond Green has warning for Celtics ahead of Game 6

Draymond Green had a warning for the Boston Celtics following Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. Green’s Golden State Warriors beat the Celtics 104-94 to take a 3-2 series lead. The Warriors won despite Steph Curry failing to make a three-pointer in the game, which is the first time that has happened to the sharpshooter in a postseason game.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Jaylen Brown sends strong challenge to Celtics fans ahead of Game 6 vs. Warriors

The Boston Celtics let a big one slip away on Monday night when they allowed the Golden State Warriors to escape with a 104-94 win in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. The Celtics mounted a tremendous comeback in the third period and they did a masterful job in holding back Stephen Curry throughout the […] The post Jaylen Brown sends strong challenge to Celtics fans ahead of Game 6 vs. Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
The Spun

Isaiah Thomas Calls Out Celtics: NBA World Reacts

With Game 6 of the NBA Finals set for this Thursday evening, Isaiah Thomas has decided to call out the Boston Celtics. However, it's not because he's frustrated with the way they're playing. Instead, Thomas threw shade at the Celtics for the way their handling center Robert Williams' knee injury.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Marcus Smart
Larry Brown Sports

Rory McIlroy loses his cool after terrible break at US Open

The US Open is known for being the most challenging event in golf, and Rory McIlroy got an unfriendly reminder of that during the first round on Thursday. McIlroy caught a terrible break with his tee shot on the 5th hole at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. The ball ended up in some long fescue just at the end of a bunker. McIlroy tried to pop it on the green, but he ended up advancing it about 20 feet into another bunker. He was not happy.
BROOKLINE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#Game 6#Warriors#Nba Finals#Golden State#Hall Of Fame
CBS Boston

Celtics lose Game 5, face elimination Thursday night

BOSTON -- The Celtics didn't look ready for Game 5 of the NBA Finals, and now their season is on the line after falling to the Warriors, 104-94, on Monday night. This is the first time all postseason that the Celtics have lost back-to-back games, and the first time the team has dropped two straight since late March. They'll be playing for survival when the series shifts back to Boston for Game 6 on Thursday night.It will be a long trip back to Boston, as the Celtics came out flat and struggled for most of the first half of Game 5....
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

2 Celtics Role Players Who Must Step Up In Game 6

The Boston Celtics, by virtue of a 3-2 series deficit to the Golden State Warriors, are facing the prospect of losing the NBA championship at home. Game 6 of the NBA Finals will be in Beantown on Thursday, and the Celtics will need to seriously pick up their collective game in order to stay alive, let alone to win their 18th title.
BOSTON, MA
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy