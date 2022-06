A-level students’ offer rates for higher-tariff universities have fallen significantly, according to new data released by Ucas.The proportion of applications leading to an offer at leading universities, including those in the Russell Group, has fallen from 60.5% in 2021 to 55.1% this year.Clare Marchant, Ucas’ chief executive, said there were more applications in the system this year, with an upward trend in the number of 18-year-olds in the UK population coupled with “accelerated demand” caused by the pandemic.“Whilst some courses and providers are competitive every year, it will undoubtedly be more competitive for some courses and providers in 2022,” she...

COLLEGES ・ 10 HOURS AGO