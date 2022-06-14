ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

No, crypto apparently not a safe hedge against inflation

By David Lazarus, Nexstar Media Wire
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Hq2B_0gAFrr0Q00

(KTLA) — Bitcoin tumbled Monday to its lowest level since December 2020, signaling yet again that cryptocurrencies aren't the effective hedge against inflation that enthusiasts have claimed.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Statesboro police arrest suspect following year-long search

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Statesboro police arrested a suspect Wednesday following a year-long search. The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) arrested 32-year-old Quentin Lanier who had 19 active warrants. SPD said a search warrant was issued after it bought cocaine and marijuana while undercover. Police found guns and drugs during the search. Lanier was able to […]
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

1 teen dead, another hurt in Tuesday night shooting in Metter

METTER, Ga. (WSAV) — A teenage boy is dead and a woman was injured following a shooting in Metter on Tuesday night. According to Metter Police Chief Rob Shore, a shooting occurred in the North Leroy Street area around 9:30 p.m. The Metter Police Department (MPD) asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) to further […]
METTER, GA
WSAV News 3

Police arrest 3 in armed robbery at Statesboro motel

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested three suspects involved in an armed robbery at a Statesboro motel. The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) said the robbery happened Monday night on South Main Street. A woman told police that a man she knew had robbed her at gunpoint around 11:26 p.m. SPD found on video showing the […]
STATESBORO, GA
dailyhodl.com

Head of George Soros’ Family Office Predicts Ethereum (ETH) Will Gain Traction Over Bitcoin (BTC): Report

The CEO of an investment management firm founded by George Soros says cryptos have passed the test when it comes to appealing to traditional investors. In an interview with Bloomberg Wealth, Dawn Fitzpatrick of Soros Fund Management (SFM) tells host David Rubenstein that among the top two crypto assets, she believes Ethereum (ETH) will grab more market share from Bitcoin (BTC) due to environmental concerns.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Cryptocurrency#Web3 Investment
TheStreet

Fortunes of Crypto Billionaires Are Melting With Bitcoin Crash

They were the radiant face of the rise of cryptocurrencies in 2021. Some saw them as the symbol of the advent of alternative finance capable of competing with traditional finance. They were basically the new bosses of the "New Wall Street". The crypto craze had indeed made many millionaires and...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Bitcoin Drops to $20,000 as Crypto Crash Continues

The descent into hell or the return to earth of cryptocurrencies unfortunately continues for many investors who continue to see the value of their portfolio melt. Bitcoin, the most popular digital currency, was down almost 10% to $20,737.24 in the past 24 hours, according to data from CoinGecko. The fall...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Vs. Ethereum: Economist Says The Winner Will Be...

The crypto market is in doldrums, stuck at very depressed levels. The sell-off hasn't spared top cryptos as well. An analyst, however, is confident of cryptocurrencies outperforming safe havens and also weighed in with a comparison between the top two digital currencies. What Happened: Among the top cryptos, second-ranked Ethereum...
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
AOL Corp

Bitcoin tumbles as crypto sell-off accelerates

LONDON (Reuters) - Bitcoin tumbled on Wednesday to a new 18-month low, dragging smaller tokens down with it and spurring a sharp fall in crypto markets sparked by crypto lender Celsius freezing customer withdrawals. The world's largest cryptocurrency fell as much as 7.8% to $20,289, its lowest since December 2020....
STOCKS
The Guardian

Bitcoin withdrawals temporarily suspended in volatile day for crypto market

The cryptocurrency market has endured another day of volatility as the Binance exchange temporarily suspended bitcoin withdrawals and the total value of the digital asset market dipped below $1tn (£820bn), after a cryptocurrency lender stopped customers from taking back their funds. The cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius Network halted withdrawals...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Crypto Investors Face a Hard Decision

In the crypto market, it's deja vu all over again. Cryptocurrency prices are falling; investors panic; the collapse stops and prices stabilize; they try to bounce back but the bounce doesn't really last. This sequence has been repeated several times but this time is different in one key regard: The...
STOCKS
WSAV News 3

Local church hosting giveaway, free haircuts for community

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Another Chance Outreach Ministries, Inc. is hosting its 2022 Community Haircuts and Giveaway. The giveaway will be held on June 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the House of Refuge Campus located at 307 Welborn St. in Hinesville. Free new clothing, household goods, personal care packets, haircuts, lunch, and […]
HINESVILLE, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD searching for missing teen, last seen on Waters Ave.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenage girl. Trinity Johnson, 14, was last seen at 7 a.m. on Wednesday in the 8500 block of Waters Avenue. She was wearing a green shirt, black sweats & black Jordans. She is 5’3” in height […]
WSAV News 3

Missing autistic woman found safe, GCPD says

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Garden City Police Department says a missing autistic woman has been found safe. Pamdhylia Baynes was reported missing by GCPD on Tuesday morning and was found later that morning.
u.today

Sam Zell Remains Bearish on Bitcoin Despite Massive Drop

During a recent appearance on CNBC's "Squawk Box," American billionaire businessman and philanthropist Sam Zell said that Bitcoin still was not cheap at the $21,000 level. "I've basically stayed away from Bitcoin at all costs," said the real estate mogul. Zell admits that he still struggles to understand the flagship...
STOCKS
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

44K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy