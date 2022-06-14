ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Sam Monson: Brissett should not be a million miles away in terms of quality and production from what we saw from Baker last year

By The Ken Carman Show With Anthony Lima
92.3 The Fan
92.3 The Fan
 2 days ago

Sam Monson on why the Cleveland Browns roster should be contending even with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback? Thoughts on the Browns receiving core with Cooper and why it still needs to improve. Why Myles Garrett should've won DPOTY last season.

Listen to The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima weekday mornings 6-10am on Sports Radio 92.3 The Fan and the Audacy App!

