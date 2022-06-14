No, crypto apparently not a safe hedge against inflation
(KTLA) — Bitcoin tumbled Monday to its lowest level since December 2020, signaling yet again that cryptocurrencies aren't the effective hedge against inflation that enthusiasts have claimed.
(KTLA) — Bitcoin tumbled Monday to its lowest level since December 2020, signaling yet again that cryptocurrencies aren't the effective hedge against inflation that enthusiasts have claimed.
MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.https://MyHighPlains.com
Comments / 0