ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

No, crypto apparently not a safe hedge against inflation

By David Lazarus, Nexstar Media Wire
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XUOAN_0gAFremD00

(KTLA) — Bitcoin tumbled Monday to its lowest level since December 2020, signaling yet again that cryptocurrencies aren't the effective hedge against inflation that enthusiasts have claimed.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Officials: Woman left infant twins at scene of wreck on I-20

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Authorities said a woman left her 6-month-old twins at the scene of a car wreck in Harrison County on Tuesday. 26-year-old Fantasia Martinez of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of abandoning or endangering a child, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, escaping and resisting arrest/transport. The […]
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Father of dead toddler turns himself in

McLennan County, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Waco Police Department announced on Tuesday morning that Jaylon Thornton, Zillyana’s father, has turned himself in to the McLennan County Jail. He has been charged with Injury to a Child by Omission. This comes after police arrested Elias Espinosa on Friday in the shooting death of 22-month-old […]
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Police at Medi Park, searching for evidence in ‘open investigation’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department are currently at Medi Park, located near the Medical District in west Amarillo, conducting an investigation. According to officials with the department, a dive team from the department is on the scene conducting an open investigation. They said that officers are “searching for possible evidence.” […]
AMARILLO, TX
dailyhodl.com

Head of George Soros’ Family Office Predicts Ethereum (ETH) Will Gain Traction Over Bitcoin (BTC): Report

The CEO of an investment management firm founded by George Soros says cryptos have passed the test when it comes to appealing to traditional investors. In an interview with Bloomberg Wealth, Dawn Fitzpatrick of Soros Fund Management (SFM) tells host David Rubenstein that among the top two crypto assets, she believes Ethereum (ETH) will grab more market share from Bitcoin (BTC) due to environmental concerns.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Cryptocurrency#Web3 Investment
TheStreet

Fortunes of Crypto Billionaires Are Melting With Bitcoin Crash

They were the radiant face of the rise of cryptocurrencies in 2021. Some saw them as the symbol of the advent of alternative finance capable of competing with traditional finance. They were basically the new bosses of the "New Wall Street". The crypto craze had indeed made many millionaires and...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Bitcoin Drops to $20,000 as Crypto Crash Continues

The descent into hell or the return to earth of cryptocurrencies unfortunately continues for many investors who continue to see the value of their portfolio melt. Bitcoin, the most popular digital currency, was down almost 10% to $20,737.24 in the past 24 hours, according to data from CoinGecko. The fall...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
dailyhodl.com

Top Coinbase Executives Have Unloaded $1,200,000,000 Worth of Shares Since the Exchange’s Public Listing: Report

Executives at top crypto exchange Coinbase are reportedly selling off $1.2 billion worth of the company’s shares since its direct listing in April 2021. The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reports that Coinbase CEO and co-founder Brian Armstrong, co-founder Fred Ehrsam, president and chief operating officer Emilie Choi and chief product officer Surojit Chatterjee are responsible for the sales.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Vs. Ethereum: Economist Says The Winner Will Be...

The crypto market is in doldrums, stuck at very depressed levels. The sell-off hasn't spared top cryptos as well. An analyst, however, is confident of cryptocurrencies outperforming safe havens and also weighed in with a comparison between the top two digital currencies. What Happened: Among the top cryptos, second-ranked Ethereum...
CURRENCIES
AOL Corp

Bitcoin tumbles as crypto sell-off accelerates

LONDON (Reuters) - Bitcoin tumbled on Wednesday to a new 18-month low, dragging smaller tokens down with it and spurring a sharp fall in crypto markets sparked by crypto lender Celsius freezing customer withdrawals. The world's largest cryptocurrency fell as much as 7.8% to $20,289, its lowest since December 2020....
STOCKS
The Guardian

Bitcoin withdrawals temporarily suspended in volatile day for crypto market

The cryptocurrency market has endured another day of volatility as the Binance exchange temporarily suspended bitcoin withdrawals and the total value of the digital asset market dipped below $1tn (£820bn), after a cryptocurrency lender stopped customers from taking back their funds. The cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius Network halted withdrawals...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Crypto Investors Face a Hard Decision

In the crypto market, it's deja vu all over again. Cryptocurrency prices are falling; investors panic; the collapse stops and prices stabilize; they try to bounce back but the bounce doesn't really last. This sequence has been repeated several times but this time is different in one key regard: The...
STOCKS
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy