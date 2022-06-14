ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays odds, picks and predictions

By Skip Snow
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HFkrd_0gAFrE1R00

The Baltimore Orioles (26-36) and Toronto Blue Jays (36-24) meet Tuesday in the continuation of a 4-game AL East series at Rogers Centre. First pitch will be at 7:07 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Orioles vs. Blue Jays odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Blue Jays lead 1-0 after Monday’s 11-1 victory. In 20 games since the start of the 2021 season, the Jays have outscored the Orioles by 164-85.

Baltimore is just 11-21 in 32 road games this season.

The Blue Jays are a robust 19-10 at home. Toronto inexplicably struggled on offense for much of the first third of the season. But in their last 18 games, the Jays have tallied a .935 OPS.

Orioles at Blue Jays projected starters

RHP Jordan Lyles vs. LHP Yusei Kikuchi

Lyles (3-5, 4.97 ERA) has notched a 1.54 WHIP, 3.0 BB/9 and 7.4 K/9 through 67 IP in 12 starts.

  • Making his 4th road start in his last 5 games. Owns a 6.86 ERA in his last 4 starts.
  • Owns a 6.15 road ERA since 2020.

Kikuchi (2-2, 4.44 ERA) makes his 12th start. He has a 1.48 WHIP, 5.4 BB/9 and 10.0 K/9 in 46 2/3 IP.

  • Lasted just two-thirds of an inning in his June 8 start at Kansas City and has allowed 7 ER over his last 5 1/3 IP in 2 starts.
  • Has a 3.00 ERA in his last 21 IP at Rogers Centre.
  • Orioles at Blue Jays odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated 8:52 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Orioles +175 (bet $100 to win $175) | Blue Jays -220 (bet $220 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL): Orioles +1.5 (-117) | Blue Jays -1.5 (-103)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 9.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Exclusive USA TODAY Network offer: Deposit $10 or more, get $200 in instant bet credits at Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Place your legal, online sports bets at Tipico. Let’s make this interesting. Bet now!

Orioles at Blue Jays picks and predictions

Prediction

Orioles 6, Blue Jays 4

Lyles has been hurt by a .344 batting average on balls in play. And while the Orioles aren’t prolific on offense, they do lean heavily to the right and that could spell trouble for the lefty Kikuchi who has allowed an .845 OPS to righty bats over his career.

BALTIMORE (+175) is worth a partial-unit play.

Win your fantasy baseball league with BaseballHQ.com. For decades, BHQ has been helping players just like you win! Use the couple code SBW22 for 20% OFF full-season subscription. New customer offer; expires 6/30/2022. Subscribe today and start winning!

PASS. Baltimore is the lean in principle, but the pricing here is not attractive.

Toronto’s recent exploits with the bat and a Baltimore bullpen in overestimated/fade territory make for a high-scoring game.

BACK THE OVER 9.5 (-108).

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and soon IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Additional MLB coverage:

BaseballPress.com: Your source for every MLB lineup

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Yadier Molina convinced the umpiring crew to call a balk after they all initially missed the call

Yadier Molina has played 19 seasons in the big leagues. He knows a balk when he sees one, and apparently, he knows it better than an entire umpiring crew. The Pittsburgh Pirates were upset on Tuesday when they thought they had Molina picked off at second base for an inning-ending out only to watch Molina to convince the umpires to call a balk. Molina, recognizing that J.T. Brubaker was pitching out of the windup, took off for third base once the Pirates pitcher started his delivery. But Brubaker would pause mid-windup (a clear balk), step off the rubber and throw to second.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Red Sox lose infielder Jonathan Araúz on waivers to Orioles

Former Red Sox infielder Jonathan Arauz has been claimed off waivers by the Orioles, the team announced on Wednesday afternoon. Boston had designated Arauz for assignment last Friday in order to create a spot on both the 26- and 40-man roster for outfielder Rob Refsnyder. Arauz, who turns 24 in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Yardbarker

Rays vs. Yankees Prediction and Odds for Thursday, June 16 (Trust Severino to Lead Bombers in Home Win)

Rays: +1.5 (-145) Total 8 (Over -105/Under -115) Let’s start at the bottom with Rasmussen and work our way up. At 5-3, Rasmussen has a decent 3.41 ERA and 1.14 WHIP. On most days I would not pass him over as quickly as I’m prepared to do today. This is due in large part to Rasmussen’s awful track record against the Yankees. Since 2020, the Yankees are hitting .357 against Rasmussen with an OPS of .857. But the Yankees are hitting everyone right now and lead the MLB in home runs and rank third in runs scored.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cleveland Guardians vs. Colorado Rockies, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch MLB

The Cleveland Guardians will meet the Colorado Rockies in the finale of their three-game series on Thursday afternoon from Coors Field. Cleveland is coming off of two straight wins and will be going for the trifecta today before heading to Los Angeles for a weekend series. As for the Rockies, they will look to bounce back after a rough two-game drought.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Lyles
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics' Ime Udoka hints at changes to Boston's rotations in Game 6 against the Dubs

While it is rare to see any major moved this late in a playoff series — never mind the NBA Finals — we may well be about to see a little coming from the Boston Celtics according to head coach Ime Udoka. “We’ve talked about it and looked at some of the counters they’re trying to make with the guys we bring in,” he explained to the press after practice on Wednesday.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA draft prospect Ron Harper Jr.: 'I’m trying to be a dog, I take each matchup personally'

NEW YORK — Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Ron Harper Jr. is a dynamic NBA draft prospect who looks to bring his unique skill set to the next level. Harper, who averaged 15.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per game while also shooting 39.8% on 3-pointers last season, uses his length to make an impact on the floor. The ratio (1.12) of his 7’1.25″ wingspan relative to his height ranked in the 98th percentile among all prospects to ever participate in the NBA Draft Combine, per Stadium Speak.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Baseball#The Baltimore Orioles#The Blue Jays#Rhp Jordan Lyles#K 9#Ip#Usa Today Sports Scores
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Network predicts outcome of every game on Vikings 2022 schedule

It’s all or nothing for the Minnesota Vikings in their attempt at hitting the reboot button with their roster. No, this isn’t a complete tearing down and rebuilding of everything put into place by the previous regime. It’s more of a quick renovation project in an effort to see what’s salvageable from a team believed by many to have underachieved over the last two years.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chicago Bears pay tribute to Brian Piccolo

Brian Piccolo, whose story was the subject of the 1971 TV movie Brian’s Song, passed away on June 16, 1970. During their practice at minicamp Wednesday, the current Chicago Bears paid tribute to Piccolo, with all players taking the field wearing his number 41:. Piccolo played his college football...
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Eagles unveiled a new modern wordmark and Philly fans absolutely hate it

The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to go into the 2022 NFL season with a fresh coat of paint. After a few middling-to-bad years in the NFC East, the Eagles had a phenomenal offseason, from drafting defensive lineman Jordan Davis to re-signing Jason Kelce and adding wide receiver A.J. Brown to the mix too. Things are looking up for this Eagles squad on paper as the days dwindle by until the start of the season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

121K+
Followers
165K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy