ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Albies breaks foot, but Braves beat Nats for 12th straight

By HARVEY VALENTINE
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nGf3H_0gAFoP1T00

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dansby Swanson and the Atlanta Braves won their 12th straight game Monday night, beating the Washington Nationals 9-5 despite losing All-Star second baseman Ozzie Albies to a broken left foot.

Swanson hit one of Atlanta’s season-high five homers and drove in four runs. Marcell Ozuna and Adam Duvall launched back-to-back homers for the defending World Series champions, whose winning streak is the longest in the majors this season.

“We’ve been swinging the bats really well,” Swanson said. “We’ve got a lot of guys. It’s a deep lineup and we just continue to come at you 1 through 9.”

The stretch is Atlanta’s best since it won 14 consecutive games from July 26 to Aug. 9, 2013.

Michael Harris hit his first career home run and Travis d’Arnaud also went deep for the Braves, who have 27 homers during their winning streak.

The start was delayed 93 minutes by rain.

Albies fell on his way out of the batter’s box on a groundout to shortstop in the fifth inning. He exited the game, and the team later announced he has a fractured left foot.

“Hate it for Ozzie. Hate it for us,” said Braves manager Brian Snitker, who didn’t know how long Albies will be sidelined. “He’ll be fine. He’s young, he’ll heal quick. Like I said, I just hate it for the kid because he loves to play baseball and he’s such a big part of our club. It’s a chance for somebody else to do something good.”

Lane Thomas homered and singled for the Nationals.

The bad news began Monday afternoon for Washington when manager Dave Martinez announced that right-hander Stephen Strasburg is headed back to the injured list after feeling discomfort following a bullpen session.

The 33-year-old Strasburg has made one start this season, his first since he had surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome last summer. He had been scheduled to start Tuesday night against the Braves.

Staked to a 6-0 lead, Braves starter Ian Anderson couldn’t make it through the fifth, leaving with no outs and the bases loaded in a 6-2 game. Dylan Lee came on and gave up an RBI single to Nelson Cruz and an RBI groundout to Josh Bell.

Lee (1-0) allowed one run and two hits in 2 1/3 innings.

Nationals starter Erasmo Ramirez (1-1) was a late replacement for Josiah Gray, who had warmed up in the bullpen before the rain delay. Ramirez allowed six runs and six hits over three innings in his first start since 2018.

“I thought Erasmo gave us some length. He really did,” Martinez said. “I thanked him for it because it was a tough situation. Twenty minutes before the game you’re getting told you’re gonna start. He gave us everything he had.”

D’Arnaud homered leading off a three-run second. In the third, Albies walked and, one out later, Ozuna and Duvall went back-to-back.

Swanson hit a two-run homer in the sixth to make it 8-4, and Harris’ drive capped the scoring in the eighth.

Swanson has 10 career home runs at Nationals Park, five of which came last season.

QUOTABLE

“I can’t remember what I had for breakfast, let alone what happened back then,” Snitker said of the 2013 winning streak, during which he was Atlanta’s third base coach.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: Orlando Arcia replaced Albies at second base in the bottom of the fifth. Albies, a two-time All-Star, is hitting .244 with eight homers and a .694 OPS in 62 games this season. The 25-year-old batted .259 with a career-high 30 homers and a .799 OPS last season.

Nationals: Strasburg, who made his season debut Thursday against the Marlins, had an MRI on Monday. Martinez did not have an update after the game. … RF Juan Soto was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the ninth after slipping and banging his knee on the corner of the dugout bench. “He said he could go out there (in the field for the ninth) but he was limping pretty good,” Martinez said. “He came in and said he started getting really sore so I didn’t want to chance it, and we’ll see how he feels tomorrow.”

UP NEXT

Braves: LHP Max Fried (6-2, 2.64 ERA) is 4-4 with a 4.42 ERA in 13 career games — 12 starts — versus Washington.

Nationals: RHP Jackson Tetreault will be called up from Triple-A Rochester to make his major league debut Tuesday, pitching in place of Strasburg. Tetreault is 5-3 with a 4.19 ERA in 12 starts for the Red Wings.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

3 players Braves must trade for after Ozzie Albies injury

The Atlanta Braves have been baseball’s hottest team lately, as they are currently rolling to the tune of a 12-game winning streak. Unfortunately, the Braves were dealt a tough blow amidst the hot stretch, as star second baseman Ozzie Albies went down with an injury during Monday’s victory over the Washington Nationals. Albies suffered a […] The post 3 players Braves must trade for after Ozzie Albies injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
City
Washington, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to unfortunate Ozzie Albies news

The Atlanta Braves have undoubtedly been the hottest team in all of baseball as of late, winning their last 11 games and turning around a slow start for the 2021 World Series champions. Monday’s game against the Washington Nationals brought the team a small positive and what could be an...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Ozzie Albies Injury Major Blow to Braves' Hopes at Winning NL East

The defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves are the hottest team in baseball, winning 12 straight games to pull within five games of the New York Mets in the National League East division. However, the Braves were dealt a major blow in their win over the Washington Nationals on Monday...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Duvall
Person
Travis D'arnaud
Person
Orlando Arcia
Person
Ozzie Albies
Person
Dansby Swanson
Person
Dave Martinez
Person
Marcell Ozuna
Person
Juan Soto
Person
Stephen Strasburg
FOX Sports

MLB Team of the Week: Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. bringing flash and fun

Welcome to the MLB Team of the Week, where we celebrate the players around Major League Baseball who have earned our acknowledgement and praise!. Beyond taking a look at season stats, this space is an opportunity to highlight the best players of the week that was in MLB. Sometimes, that'll mean the game's biggest stars; other times, it’ll be a young rookie who stepped up to have the best week of his career.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Braves provide an update on Ozzie Albies

Two months puts Albies back on the field in the middle of August, but I expect the Braves to take things extremely cautiously with him, especially if Orlando Arcia keeps performing well. Albies will also need a few rehab starts in the minors before he returns to Atlanta. If everything...
ATLANTA, GA
WSPA 7News

2 Powerball winning tickets sold in SC

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Two winning tickets drawn Wednesday night were sold in South Carolina. The South Carolina Education Lottery said one ticket was sold in Roebuck and the other was sold in North Augusta. The winning Roebuck ticket was sold at the Food Lion #2641 on Highway 221. According to the lottery, the ticket […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
NBC Sports

Phillies walk off vs. Marlins for 10th win in 11 games

The Phillies regained their winning touch Monday night and rallied for a 3-2 win over the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park. It was their 10th win in 11 games. Aaron Nola and Sandy Alcantara hooked up in a tight pitchers’ duel. Nola gave up just two runs over seven walk-free innings.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nats#Washington Nationals#The Atlanta Braves
WSPA 7News

1 dead in Gaffney apartment shooting

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was arrested and another is wanted after a man was shot to death Tuesday afternoon at a Gaffney apartment complex. The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. at the Limestone Court Apartments on North Limestone Street. The Cherokee County Coroner said police arrived and found a man shot on […]
GAFFNEY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
FOX Sports

Braves aim to keep win streak going against the Nationals

LINE: Braves -184, Nationals +158; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves seek to build upon a 13-game win streak with a victory over the Washington Nationals. Washington has gone 11-21 at home and 23-41 overall. The Nationals are 16-5 in games when they out-hit their opponents. Atlanta...
ATLANTA, GA
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy