ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philly Officials Agree to Install 100 Security Cameras at 15 Schools

By justinrodney
CLASSIX 107.9
CLASSIX 107.9
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XzAFc_0gAFo8Lb00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kM6pi_0gAFo8Lb00

Source: NA, from nest.com / nest.com

In a collaboration between the Philadelphia police; the mayor’s office; the city council and the district; a minimum of 100 security cameras are to be placed in and around 15 public schools in Philadelphia.

On Monday, City Council President Darrell Clarke introduced the new $1.8 million initiative that plans to keep Philadelphia safer. Philadelphia officials announced the new initiative in front of Bartram High School, which is one of the recipients of new security cameras. At Bartram High School a 17-year-old senior was shot and killed after exiting school in January.

Darnell Clarke, during his speech at the school, understands the need to “do something”.

I want to thank the citizens of the City of Philadelphia to recognize the need to do something.

Do something, and you keep hearing that frequently, so today we’re going to talk about doing something by unveiling a security plan as it relates and using technology as it relates to the schools of the city of Philadelphia, where parents need to be able to feel safe, comfortable that their children can come and go to school.

The current list of the 15 schools or areas receiving new security cameras are listed below:

  1. Edison/Clemente School
  2. Mastbaum High School
  3. Bartram High School
  4. South Philadelphia High School
  5. Fels High School
  6. Lincoln/Meehan/Propel
  7. Dobbins High School
  8. Ben Franklin High School
  9. Duckrey Elementary School
  10. High School of the Future
  11. Frankford High School
  12. Kensington CAPA
  13. Northeast/Wilson School
  14. Roxborough High School
  15. Harding Middle School

Philadelphia’s gun violence problem has persisted throughout recent years .

In 2021 Philadelphia’s homicide total grew higher than 13% from the previous year, totaling more than 2,000 citizens killed in gun violence. According to the Philadelphia Police Department , to date 94 kids under the age of 18 have been shot. Philadelphia Police’s crime map and statistics reveals that 227 homicides have taken place in the city.

Philadelphia Police Department’s Commission Outlaw believes the cameras will be a “deterrent” for criminals.

We know that we live in an ever-increasing digital age, and the funding request introduced by Council President Clarke will help provide an extra level of security to some of the areas around our schools that are most challenged by the scourge of gun violence.

Now more than ever, we know that the presence of cameras not only act as a deterrent to those who seek to cause harm in our communities, but they also work to capture crucial evidence that is instrumental in the successful prosecution of criminal offenders.

In an upcoming budget meeting, both the city council and police assure that they will need to hire more analysts to survey the new cameras being installed. The city council will also vote on the spending plan within the next two weeks, the proposals are likely to pass.

Do you think the cameras will change the gun violence in Philly? Let us know in the comment section.

For more news go to classixphilly.com .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox29.com

South Philadelphia rec center gets multi-million dollar overhaul

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - The Vare Recreation Center is getting much needed rehabilitation and leaders hope the facelift provides more than just a safe space for kids to play. "This is a massive part of this community, this is a massive place for kids," Eagles Center Jason Kelce said. Football stars,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Philadelphia, PA
Education
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Your Guide to Free Wawa Welcome America Block Parties

Wawa Welcome America's 16 days are full of fun and festivities. Here are the details on five block parties going on in Philadelphia that you can go out and enjoy. June 19: Juneteenth Block Party at the African American Museum in Philadelphia. You don't need to enter the museum to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Man Accused Of Selling THC Edibles To Children In Montgomery County

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia man is accused of using social media to sell THC edible snacks to children in Montgomery County. THC is the mind-altering chemical found in marijuana. Twenty-year-old Quashon Rice is charged with drug trafficking. Investigators say Rice used social media to sell and advertise his illegal drug business to kids. He even personally delivered the edibles to them. Dishing out drugs disguised as tasty treats. This screenshot looks like bags of snacks, but Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele says they are actually homemade THC-laced cereal snacks with flavors like Fruity Pebbles and Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Steele says 20-year-old Quashon...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Teen Gunned Down in Car in Center City in Apparent Road Rage

A teenager in a rented Mercedes-Benz was killed in Center City late Wednesday night in what witnesses told Philadelphia police was an apparent road rage shooting. Officers were called to 15th and Pine streets around 11 p.m. to find the rented sedan with multiple bullet holes in it and the teen slumped over in the driver's seat, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darrell Clarke
billypenn.com

The Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll is back, turning the West Philly corridor into a rolling block party with $1 deals

💌 Love Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia, every day. The Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll returns on Thursday, bringing an evening of deals and fun to the West Philly corridor filled with one of the city’s most diverse collections of local businesses, many of them family-owned.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

City Council President Introduces Funding For At Least 100 Cameras Near 15 Philly Schools Impacted By Gun Violence

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new effort is underway to improve student safety as they’re walking to and from school. City Council President Darrell Clarke introduced legislation Monday that includes $1.8 million. City officials chose Bartram High School to make the announcement because this is near where a 17-year-old student was fatally shot after student dismissal in January. It will be used to fund a minimum of 100 cameras in 15 schools where students have been impacted by gun violence when traveling to or from school. “I want to thank the citizens of the City of Philadelphia to recognize the need to do something....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Philly Correctional Officer Injured During Shootout With Carjackers

A Philadelphia correctional officer is recovering after he was shot during a gun battle with carjackers as he was leaving to go to work. The 43-year-old man was walking toward his car shortly before 10 p.m. along the 300 block of Earlham Street to head to work when he was approached by four robbers, police said. At least one of the robbers had a gun.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia Police#Security Camera#Na#Nest Com#City Council#Bartram High School
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

These Two Missing Cousins Walked Into A Philadelphia Tax Preparation Shop. They Never Walked Out.

Jerome Lawrence and Sindrell Oliver are cousins who live in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. On Wednesday, October 7, 2020, Jerome was dropped off at Lehigh and 5th to catch the SEPTA bus. He rode the bus to the 5400 block of North 5th Street, where he met up with Sindrell. According to FOX 29, Jerome wanted to confront a man about a debt. Sindrell came to support his cousin.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Where to Eat in Philly After 11 P.M.

Are you hungry? Good, because it's midnight, you might be drunk, and almost everywhere else is closed. Late-night eating options have taken a serious hit over the last two years. As a result of the pandemic, many of our go-to spots have shuttered or reduced their hours. But if you’re out after most kitchens have closed and you want to eat something fried, hot, or possibly cheesy, there are still some essential spots that remain. In a city that takes drinking and eating as seriously as Philly does, late-night dining — especially drunken late-night dining — is like an Olympic sport, or at least a very challenging video game level. Here are our favorite places around the city to go after 11 p.m., from taco spots to Chinatown classics and bars serving Ethiopian cheesesteaks.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Security Cameras
NBC Philadelphia

Wawa Welcome America Day 8: Enjoy Gospel Music With Yolanda Adams

Day 8 marks nearly the halfway point of the Wawa Welcome America Festival. There are two free events that are sure to brighten your day on Sunday, June 26, 2022. End your day with the moving and uplifting performance of Gospel on Independence from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Independence National Historic Park.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Man shot, killed in North Philadelphia

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for the person responsible for shooting two men in North Philadelphia Sunday. The incident happened on the 2800 block of North Taylor Street around 7:47 pm. According to police, an unidentified man was shot in the head inside a building by an unknown shooter....
phlcouncil.com

COUNCILMEMBER OH TO WITHDRAW AMENDMENT TO WITHHOLD $10 MILLION AFTER SEPTA OFFERS TRANSIT OFFICERS LARGEST SALARY INCREASE IN 20 YEARS

Philadelphia, June 14, 2022 – After several weeks of negotiations, a tentative agreement has been reached on a wage increase proposal that will bring about the most significant increase in. salary for SEPTA Transit Officers in more than 20 years. In the agreement, the post-graduation starting salary will be...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CLASSIX 107.9

CLASSIX 107.9

375
Followers
442
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

Philly's Favorite Classic R&B!

 https://classixphilly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy