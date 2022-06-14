CNN and Live Nation Urban Team Up for a Live Juneteenth Concert

In commemoration of the 157th anniversary of Juneteenth, CNN and Live Nation Urban are looking to celebrate in a big way.

“Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom” is going to air on CNN during the channel’s primetime slot this year.

The live concert is going to showcase an all-star cast of Black talent for its inaugural year on CNN. The all-Black spectacle is coming off the heels of the United States finally acknowledging Juneteenth as a national holiday, all thanks to the Biden administration. Fans of Black music are expected to see the likes of The Roots, Yolanda Adams, Anthony Hamilton, Billy Porter, Debbie Allen Dance Academy, Earth, Wind & Fire, Jhené Aiko, Killer Mike, Lucky Daye, Mary Mary, Michelle Williams, Mickey Guyton, Robert Glasper and The Re-Collective Orchestra.

The live show is also making history at the concert’s venue that’s 100 years in the making. The Re-Collective Orchestra is going to be the first all-Black symphony orchestra to ever perform at the Hollywood Bowl. The event is also going to acknowledge and broadcast the trailblazers in Black culture that are on the front lines of making a change for equality.

Johnita Due, senior vice president and chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer for CNN, sees the event as an opportunity to showcase #BlackExcellence.

We knew it was important to our country and important to our audiences to shed light on the meaning and significance of Juneteenth. And not only as an historic event but really as a way to engage and educate people about what still needs to happen for all of us to achieve freedom and justice.

The Roots are closely involved in the show’s proceedings, as Questlove is going to co-direct the show with Adam Blackstone. Shawn Gee, The Roots manager and president of Live Nation Urban, has clearly cemented his influence spearheading the live and televised event. He believes the Juneteenth concert will be the “most important event” Live Nation Urban has ever produced.

“Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom” will be broadcasted this June 17th at 8 p.m. EST on CNN.

For more news, slide to classixphilly.com .