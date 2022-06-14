Benchmark Electronics to discuss diverse filter designs at IMS2022

We discover that the spatially coherent radiation within a certain frequency range can be obtained without a common nonlinear optical process. Conventionally, the emission spectra were obtained by de-exciting excited centers from real excited energy levels to the ground state. Our findings are achieved by deploying a high-entropy glass system (HEGS) doped with neodymium ions. The HEGS exhibits a much broader infrared absorption than common glass systems, which can be attributed to be high-frequency optical branch phonons or allowable multi-phonon processes caused by phonon broadening in the system. A broadened phonon-assisted wideband radiation (BPAWR) is induced if the pump laser is absorbed by the system. The subsequent low-threshold self-absorption coherence modulation (SACM) can be controlled by changing excitation wavelengths, sample size, and doping concentrations. The SACM can be red-shifted through the emission of phonons of the excited species and be blue-shifted by absorbing phonons before they are de-excited. There is a time delay up to 1.66"‰ns between the pump pulse and the BPAWR when measured after traveling through a 35"‰mm long sample, which is much longer than the Raman process. The BPAWR-SACM can amplify the centered non-absorption band with a gain up to 26.02"‰dB. These results reveal that the shift of the novel radiation is determined by the frequency of the non-absorption band near the absorption region, and therefore the emission shifts can be modulated by changing the absorption spectrum. When used in fiber lasers, the BPAWR-SACM process may help to achieve tunability.

