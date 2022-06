(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan State Police is urging residents to protect themselves during the heat wave, also offering tips to prevent heat illness. With temperatures expected to reach 100 degrees, millions of people in the Midwest are predicted to be affected by mid-week and authorities warned residents to stay hydrated, remain indoors when possible and be aware of the health risks of high temperatures. “High heat and humidity can put additional stress on the body, which could potentially be life-threatening,” said Capt. Kevin Sweeney, Deputy State Director of Emergency Management and commander of EMHSD. “We’re asking that people take precautions during this...

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO