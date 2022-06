Gov. Kathy Hochul is being urged by 57 civil rights and civil liberties organizations to sign a measure meant to bolster the right to vote in New York. The package of voting law changes, named after the late congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis, was approved by lawmakers in the waning days of the legislative session. Hochul had previously announced her support for the bill in her State of the State address earlier this year.

