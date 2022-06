On Wednesday afternoon, Luis Garcia and Phil Maton of the Houston Astros made history as they each pitched an immaculate inning in a 9-2 win over the Texas Rangers. Two such frames – nine pitches, three strikeouts – by one team in the same game was a first for Major League Baseball. Oddly enough, Garcia and Maton struck out the same three Texas hitters: Nathaniel Lowe, Ezequiel Duran, and Brad Miller.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO