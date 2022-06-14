ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

LAPD officers following stolen vehicle arrest three suspects in Westlake District

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eWxuv_0gAFge1o00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZS8hf_0gAFge1o00
LAPD following ends in arrest of three stolen vehicle suspects in Westlake District 02:54

Authorities arrested a trio of stolen vehicle suspects early Tuesday morning in the Westlake District.

The extremely brief following, which didn't go on long enough to become a pursuit, lasting just over a minute, ended when the three suspects jumped out of the vehicle seconds after it crashed near W. 4th Street and Rampart Boulevard, where they attempted to flee on foot.

Sky2 over the scene showed one of the suspects attempting to hide under several pieces of trash littered near a gutter, just feet away from where one of his counterparts was being apprehended.

All three suspects were taken into custody without further incident.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

More than $200K worth of stolen Lululemon leggings found in La Habra apartment

More than $200,000 worth of stolen Lululemon products were found at a La Habra apartment and seized by a CHP retail crime task force.The athleisure wear bust by its Organized Retail Crime Task Force was announced by the California Highway Patrol Monday."According to Lululemon representatives this is the largest recovery of stolen items in the company's history," the CHP said in a Facebook post.Authorities say their investigators were alerted to three large boxes of Lululemon merchandise being shipped from Ohio to an apartment complex in La Habra and intercepted the shipment. The investigators instead delivered the shipment to the apartment, and while there, saw several other similar boxes.After obtaining a search warrant, investigators searched the apartment and found 16 large boxes, each filled with Lululemon leggings stolen from various stores throughout the country, including Ohio, Illinois, and Wisconsin. A total of 1,861 stolen items, with a retail value of $203,688, were seized and inventoried, according to the CHP.The investigation into the stolen merchandise continues, and the residents of the apartment told investigators they had no knowledge of what the boxes contained, CHP officials said.
LA HABRA, CA
CBS LA

Suspect with prior DUI convictions arrested after driving drunk and killing a woman

A man with four prior DUI-related convictions was arrested after driving drunk and killing a mother of three. "This suspect's four prior DUI convictions, including a felony, should have been message enough to change his behavior," Rialto Police Chief Mark P. Kling said in a statement. "Instead, his reckless wanton disregard for human life was evident. His selfish actions took the life of a mother, which has now left her three young children with one less parent and their father trying to figure out how life goes on."The collision happened on Wednesday at about 9:15 p.m. Rialto Police said Richard Madrid,...
RIALTO, CA
CBS LA

CHP officer in critical condition after being shot at traffic stop in Van Nuys; Suspect taken into custody

Police are searching for a suspect who shot a California Highway Patrol officer during a traffic stop Monday.The shooting happened at about 7:54 p.m. in the 4500 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard, and was preceded by some sort of physical altercation between the officer and the suspect. At some point, the suspect was able to draw a firearm and fired multiple shots at the officer, who was struck several times. The Los Angeles Fire Department took the critically-wounded officer to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for treatment. The suspect fled the scene before additional officers arrived. However, the Los Angeles Police Department and CHP went...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS LA

28 arrested, 112 stolen catalytic converters recovered Inland Empire auto repair shops, recycling businesses

Inspections of dozens of vehicle repair shops throughout the Inland Empire turned up more than 100 stolen catalytic converters and resulted in 28 arrests, authorities said Thursday.Catalytic converter thefts skyrocketed during the pandemic across Southern California. A number organized theft rings have been taken down, but the Vehicle Dismantler Industrial Strike Team — a task force made up of investigators from the DMV and law enforcement officers from Chino Hills, Chino, Upland, Montclair, Ontario and San Bernardino — recently focused its efforts on the automotive repair shops and recycling facilities that are purchasing the stolen catalytic converters.The strike team conducted business inspections at 64 automotive repair shops and recycling facilities, looking specifically for suspected stolen catalytic converters. Twenty-eight arrests were made, and 112 catalytic converters seized as a result of the inspections, according to San Bernardino County sheriff's Sgt. Ian Golditch. Four citations were also issued by the Department of Toxic Substance Control for environmental violations.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

6 inmate firefighters burned in Castaic accident

Six members of an inmate firefighting crew were burned Tuesday off the 5 Freeway in the Castaic area.A flash fire occurred in the back of an inmate camp crew vehicle at about 11 a.m. at Golden State and Templin highways. Five of the firefighters suffered minor burns, but a sixth was initially reported to be in critical condition.The firefighters were members of a Los Angeles County Fire Department inmate crew. Most of the firefighters were airlifted to hospitals. They all suffered mild to moderate burns and are currently in stable conditions, according to the LA County Fire Department.Authorities say the incident is under investigation.
CASTAIC, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Retired truck driver charged with 1993 murder of Tulare mother found off I-10 in Riverside County

A retired truck driver has been charged with the 1993 murder of a 30-year-old Tulare woman whose body was found near Interstate 10 in Riverside County.Sherri Herrera's body was found on the eastbound Hayfield Road on-ramp to the I-10 in Desert Center on March 30, 1993. The mother of four children was last seen alive just a few days before her body was found.According to the Riverside County District Attorney's Office, recently retired cross-country truck driver Douglas Thomas, 67, was arrested in late May in connection with a 1992 murder in Titus County, Texas. Thomas, who traveled extensively through the...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

31-year-old Rene Hernandez shot and killed while getting gas in Van Nuys

Authorities were asking for the public's help in finding a suspect who shot and killed 31-year-old Rene Hernandez, a resident of Panorama City.Hernandez was getting gas at a 76 Gas Station in the 7200 block of Woodman Avenue in Van Nuys when a man approached him and opened fire. When paramedics arrived to the scene, they discovered Hernandez had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics provided medical support, but Hernandez was pronounced deceased at the scene.LAPD Valley Homicide Bureau Detectives told CBSLA's Tena Ezzedddine that the suspect approached the victim, fired multiple shots and then ran away to a parked pickup truck,...
CBS LA

UPS driver killed when truck crashes in the Cajon Pass

A UPS driver was reportedly killed while driving in the Cajon Pass. The crash unfolded on the northbound 15 Freeway near Highway 138. The crash resulted in a massive traffic backup that went on for miles. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No further information was immediately available.  
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nationwide Report

20-year-old Michellie Gonzalez and Jennyfer Flores died after a suspected street takeover crash in Compton (Compton, CA)

20-year-old Michellie Gonzalez and Jennyfer Flores died after a suspected street takeover crash in Compton (Compton, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 20-year-old Michellie Gonzalez, from Cudahy, and 18-year-old Jennyfer Flores, of Long Beach, as the victims who were killed after a suspected street takeover crash Sunday in Compton. As per the initial information, the deadly car crash was reported at the intersection of North Wilmington Avenue and West Stockwell Street at about 11:42 p.m. [...]
COMPTON, CA
CBS LA

Two El Monte police officers shot and killed while investigating a reported stabbing

Two police officers were shot and killed in El Monte Tuesday night."Men and women the El Monte Police Department as well as the community of El Monte is grieving," said Interim El Monte Police Chief Ben Lowry. "I've heard that the only way to take the sting out of death is to take the love out of life. Believe me, they were loved. These two men were loved. They were good men."It happened at about 4:45 p.m. on the corner of Garvey Avenue and Central Avenue in El Monte. According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, law enforcement transported...
EL MONTE, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
119K+
Followers
22K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy