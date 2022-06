When you’ve been playing the same character on TV for decades it’s no surprise that when a fan sees you on the street or interacts with you online that they might refer to you by your character’s name. The hope is that they can separate you from the character you play on screen. You’d hope. Recently, Michelle Stafford who plays Phyllis Summers on “The Young and the Restless” had to point out the difference by formally introducing herself to those who follow her online and on TV.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO