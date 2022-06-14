ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Why The Racial Wealth Gap Is So Hard To Close

By Greg Rosalsky
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's been almost 160 years since Union General William T. Sherman led 60,000 soldiers on his "March to the Sea," a scorched-earth campaign through Georgia aimed at bringing the American Civil War to a quicker end. Shortly after, Sherman met with a group of black ministers in Savannah to discuss the...

