Courteney Cox celebrates daughter Coco’s 18 birthday

By Riley Cardoza
Page Six
 2 days ago

Courteney Cox’s daughter, Coco, is ringing in her 18th year.

“Happy 18th birthday coco!” the actress, 57, captioned an Instagram tribute Monday.

“I’m so proud to be your mom,” she continued. “You are courageous, smart, deep, funny, unique and beautiful with the biggest heart. I can’t wait to see what’s next. I love you x.”

The former “Friends” star shared a new smiling selfie with the teenager as well as throwback shots of Coco posing with puppies and preparing for a dance recital.

Leslie Mann commented on the slideshow with heart emojis, while Kate Hudson gushed, “Happy Birthday Coco! ❤️🎂🎉.”

Cox welcomed Coco in June 2004 with her then-husband, David Arquette. The former couple struggled to conceive the little one, with the “Cougar Town” alum suffering multiple miscarriages.

“It was really weird because everyone in my family has kids,” she told NBC News in May 2004. “I mean, they pop out like it’s nobody’s business. No one in my family has a problem. So to me, I just thought this would not be a problem at all.”

Filming “Friends” during her fertility journey was “hard,” Cox added at the time.

“I remember one time I just had a miscarriage and Rachel [Jennifer Aniston’s character] was giving birth. It was, like, that same time,” she explained. “Oh, my God, it was terrible having to be funny.”

The “Friends” alum shares her daughter with ex-husband David Arquette, who is now married to Christina McLarty.
Getty Images

Nine years after Coco’s birth, the “Shining Vale” star and Arquette, 50, finalized their divorce and began co-parenting.

“We’ve communicated a lot because of Coco,” the actor, who now shares sons Charlie, 8, and Augustus , 5, with wife Christina McLarty, told Yahoo! Entertainment in August 2020.

“We’ve been really open and supportive of each other,” he said of his “Scream” co-star. “We never went head-to-head [or] battled each other through the process of divorce and through the process of raising our kid, so it’s made for a … relationship that is out of respect.”

While Arquette has yet to honor Coco’s birthday via Instagram, he did congratulate the teen in December 2021 when she received a college acceptance.

“I couldn’t be more proud of her and the person she has become,” the former professional wrestler gushed to his followers at the time. “I love you @cocoarquette.”

CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leslie Mann
Person
Leslie Mann
Person
David Arquette
Page Six

