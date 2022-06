It will be a challenge in 2022-23 for the Edmonton Oilers to be better than they were this past season. But if the team wants to do so and build a solid roster around their core, the Oilers will need to clear up cap space this offseason. Outside of Mike Smith or Duncan Keith simply walking away and retiring, the easiest way to free up money and keep as strong a team on the ice as possible is via trade. The most likely trade piece GM Ken Holland has available is defenseman Tyson Barrie.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO