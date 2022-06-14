ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Brandi Glanville doesn’t think she’s a ‘good fit’ for ‘RHOBH’ anymore

By Evan Real
 2 days ago

Brandi Glanville likes to keep it real on reality TV.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum tells Page Six exclusively that she might not be a “good fit” for the Bravo series anymore as she feels it is “less authentic” today than it was a decade ago.

“Honestly, it’s a different show than what I used to shoot,” she tells us when asked to share her thoughts on a potential return. “When we used to shoot, they would just drop us off and be like, ‘You go and whatever happens, happens.’”

Glanville — who starred on “RHOBH” as a full-time cast member for three consecutive seasons from 2012 to 2015 — had a memorable arc as a guest in 2020. Her claim that she and Denise Richards “had sex” in April 2019 famously played out on Season 10.

According to Glanville, 49, she was under the impression Richards, 51, and her husband, Aaron Phypers, had “an understanding” and an “open marriage.”

Brandi Glanville tells Page Six that “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is a “different show” today than it was when she was a full-time cast member.
Richards has vehemently denied Glanville’s allegations and is even said to have issued cease-and-desist letters to Glanville and Bravo over the matter. (Richards did not return for Season 11.)

Throughout that experience, Glanville sensed a new production style that she did not jibe with.

“When I came back with the Denise drama, it was like, ‘OK, you sit here, you do this, we’re gonna do this again,’” she claims. “It felt very much produced to me, and I’m not actress.”

Glanville, seen here on “RHOBH” with former co-stars Kyle Richards and Kim Richards, last appeared on the show as a guest in 2020.
Glanville continues, “It’s like, ‘Do that again.’ And I’m like, ‘What’d I do?’ I’m real in the moment, so I don’t know if I’m a good fit for what it is now. It just seems less authentic these days and more produced to me.”

That said, former “Real Housewives of New York City” star Jill Zarin — who stars alongside Glanville in “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club” — tells Page Six that she “would love to see” her friend back on “RHOBH.”

“I would love to see Brandi back on the show. We need that breath of fresh air, her honesty!” she enthuses. “Oh, I would love to see what Brandi says to Erika [Jayne]. They might become friends. They could be allies. Who knows?”

The “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club” cast includes Glanville, Vicki Gunvalson, Jill Zarin, Phaedra Parks, Dorinda Medley, Tamra Judge, Eva Marcille and Taylor Armstrong.
Glanville says she is “friendly” with both Jayne, 50, and the “Pretty Mess” singer’s on-screen nemesis Sutton Stracke .

“I definitely would have an opinion [if I were on this season],” the “Drinking and Tweeting” author asserts, though she is not sure whose side she would take — yet.

“I think Sutton has been ignorant in some of the things that she said, but I don’t think they were malicious,” Glanville elaborates, acknowledging the allegedly “dark” and “problematic” things Stracke, 50, said to co-star Crystal Kung Minkoff. “I don’t think she did it on purpose.”

While Hilton claimed that she wasn’t targeting any of her co-stars, she didn’t specify on who she was referring to.
What Glanville is certain of, she says, is that Jayne enjoys seeing Stracke “go down.”

“Every time that something happens to Sutton, [Erika’s] like, ‘All right, let’s poke it a little more.’ And I just feel like the two don’t like each other, it’s obvious,” the “Unfiltered” podcast host observes. “But it’s just like, I don’t know [who I would side with].”

“The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club” begins streaming Thursday, June 23, on Peacock.

Page Six

Page Six

