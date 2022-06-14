ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, TN

Lotto America Jackpot Estimated at $15 Million for June 15th Drawing

By Source Staff
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE— Did you know? Lotto America is a multi-state drawing-style game with drawings twice a week, jackpots that start at $2 million and nine different ways to win. Just one way to win is by matching five numbers, which is how a lucky player in Columbia, Tennessee, recently won $20,000.

Penny Floyd told us she was thrilled with the Lotto America win, which will pay for a new heating and air unit with some money left over. That ticket was purchased at Gas N Go, 2491 New Lewisburg Hwy. in Columbia.

Penny’s prize was part of a total of nearly $23 million in Tennessee Lottery prizes won during the week of May 29-June 4, 2022.

And more good news:  The Lotto America jackpot for June 15 is estimated at $15.27 million .

As always, the Lottery encourages all players to Have Fun and Play Responsibly.

About the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates entirely from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised more than $6.3 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, Drive to 55 initiatives and after-school programs. In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $17.5 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers have earned more than $1.67 billion in commissions.

For additional information, visit tnlottery.com and follow the TEL on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.

The post Lotto America Jackpot Estimated at $15 Million for June 15th Drawing appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cheatham County Source

Middle Tennessee Students Win Ascend Federal Credit Union Scholarships

Ascend Federal Credit Union Awards Members $25,000 To Continue Their Education For the twentieth consecutive year, Ascend Federal Credit Union has shown its commitment to education by providing $2,500 scholarships to 10 of its members. “Ascend is proud to provide scholarships to students continuing their education by attending accredited colleges, universities, technical and trade schools,” said […] The post Middle Tennessee Students Win Ascend Federal Credit Union Scholarships appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Ascension Saint Thomas and Upstream Rehabilitation Announce Partnership Expansion

PATIENTS TO RECEIVE INDUSTRY-LEADING OUTPATIENT REHAB AT 104 LOCATIONS Ascension Saint Thomas and Upstream Rehabilitation, the nation’s largest dedicated outpatient physical therapy provider, are expanding their existing partnership to include BenchMark Physical Therapy. This expansion further advances a unique and innovative model of hospital system and outpatient rehabilitation collaboration in Tennessee. Upstream operates outpatient and […] The post Ascension Saint Thomas and Upstream Rehabilitation Announce Partnership Expansion appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER- And Yes- Still Under A Heat Advisory

Heat Advisory URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 242 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022 TNZ005>011-023>033-056>065-075-077-078-093>095-142100- /O.NEW.KOHX.HT.Y.0003.220615T1600Z-220616T0000Z/ /O.CON.KOHX.HT.Y.0002.220614T1600Z-220615T0000Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Bedford-Coffee-Warren- Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount […] The post WEATHER- And Yes- Still Under A Heat Advisory appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Lee Company to Host Hiring Event For Over 100 Positions

Lee Company announced an in-person hiring event at its Columbia, TN location on Saturday, July 9, 2022. This event is an opportunity for experienced technicians to apply for work in the trades. Lee Company is growing and has more than 100 positions offered across 13 locations in Tennessee, Alabama, and Kentucky that provide “comprehensive benefits, […] The post Lee Company to Host Hiring Event For Over 100 Positions appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
COLUMBIA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, TN
Lifestyle
City
Columbia, TN
City
Lewisburg, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Cheatham County Source

Tennessee Titans to Host Food Drive to Celebrate 615 Day

The Tennessee Titans today announced the launch of a week-long food drive in honor of next week’s “615 Day,” celebrated annually in Nashville on June 15. The “Celebrate 615” food drive benefits Second Harvest Food Bank and will take place from Wednesday, June 8 – Wednesday, June 15. Participants are encouraged to bring Second Harvest […] The post Tennessee Titans to Host Food Drive to Celebrate 615 Day appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

A Lucky Powerball Player won $1 Million in Pleasant View

(6/9/2022) PLEASANT VIEW — Wow! A lucky Tennessee Lottery player in Pleasant View won $1 million from last night’s Powerball drawing. The winner matched all five white ball numbers drawn to win the seven-figure prize. The ticket was purchased at H.G. Hill, 2498 Hwy. 49 East in Pleasant View. This is the 349th winner of $1 […] The post A Lucky Powerball Player won $1 Million in Pleasant View appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
PLEASANT VIEW, TN
Cheatham County Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: June 5, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from June 5 to June 10. Cheatham County Source Opry Mills Will Welcome This Fan Favorite Restaurant in the Fall Opry Mills just announced The Cheesecake Factory® is slated to open fall 2022. With a space that offers more than 10,000 square-feet, guests can experience a […] The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: June 5, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Gas Prices Continue to Rise, Find Out the Average Price of Gas Across Middle Tennessee

The price of a gallon of gas has reached an all-time high nationally. Below you can read the average price of gas around the country and Tennessee. Data below from AAA and GasBuddy. As of June 13, 2022 Average national price of regular: $5.01 Tennessee average price of regular: $4.64 Tennessee’s average price of diesel: $5.63 […] The post Gas Prices Continue to Rise, Find Out the Average Price of Gas Across Middle Tennessee appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennessee Lottery#Jackpot#Gas N Go#Tel
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER_ Heat Advisory Monday- Popups Possible Today

Hazardous Weather Outlook Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 1201 PM CDT Sun Jun 12 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-131715- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 1201 PM CDT Sun Jun 12 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...This afternoon and tonight. A few strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible […] The post WEATHER_ Heat Advisory Monday- Popups Possible Today appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Everything You Need to Know About Downtown Nashville’s 4th of July Celebration

Old Dominion will headline Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th presented by Dr Pepper, the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp announced. A free Amazon Family Fun Zone will be open on Sunday, July 3, from noon to 6 p.m., and Monday, July 4 from noon to 5 p.m. with inflatables and live music. Previously […] The post Everything You Need to Know About Downtown Nashville’s 4th of July Celebration appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

6 Live Shows to Check out this Week – June 13, 2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: June 13 – June 19, 2022. Whisky Jam Monday, June 13, 6 pm Winners, 1913 Division Street, Nashville […] The post 6 Live Shows to Check out this Week – June 13, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Volleyball Officials Needed

The Middle Tennessee Volleyball Association is recruiting paid officials for the upcoming scholastic season, which runs from mid-August until mid-October. Registration opens June 1st. Typical JV / Varsity matches pay $120. Training provided; experience preferred but not necessary. Contact Co-Assigner Diana Chalfant: DianaChalfant@yahoo.com or call 615-568-5228. The post Volleyball Officials Needed appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Lottery
Cheatham County Source

New Premium Sleeper Coach Launches With D.C.- Nashville Route

If are looking for a new way to travel, Napaway Coach, a new type of premium sleeper coach service designed to offer comfortable, convenient, overnight journeys between cities across the country, is launching a new operations beginning with service between Washington, DC and Nashville. Said Napaway founder Dan Aronov, “We all want to travel more, […] The post New Premium Sleeper Coach Launches With D.C.- Nashville Route appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance Boasts Robust Health, Growth at Midpoint of 2022

Over $5.43 Million Returned to Consumers So Far At the midpoint of 2022, the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (“TDCI”) is highlighting the robust health of Tennessee’s insurance industry as well as the work of the Department’s team to assist consumers and insurance professionals. “During the past two years, Tennessee’s insurance industry has risen […] The post Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance Boasts Robust Health, Growth at Midpoint of 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Wawa Food Market Announces Expansion into Tennessee

The food market Wawa has announced its expansion into Tennessee. Current plans are for Wawa to open its first Nashville store in 2025 with the potential for up to 40 stores in the market in the future. In a statement the company released, they shared, “With a commitment to Fulfilling Lives in our community, we’re […] The post Wawa Food Market Announces Expansion into Tennessee appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

5 of the Best Moments from CMA Fest 2022

After a two-year delay, country fans descended upon Nashville for CMA Fest 2022. CMA shared that more than 80,000 fans from all 50 states attended the festival with a record-breaking 39 foreign countries attending the 2022 event that featured 260 acts performing. If you didn’t make it out this year, CMA will hold celebrate its […] The post 5 of the Best Moments from CMA Fest 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Middle Tennessee COVID-19 Case Count

A look at COVID-19 cases in the following counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Sumner, Robertson, Rutherford, Williamson and Wilson. The information provided below comes from the Tennessee Department of Health. For more visit www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html. Last update: June 11, 2022 Cheatham Total Cases (Confirmed & Probable) 11,168 Deceased 124 Average Number of Cases Per Day Over […] The post Middle Tennessee COVID-19 Case Count appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Cruise’n N Groove’n Event Offers Fun for the Whole Family

Cruise’n N Groove’n cruise-in takes place the third Saturday of every month at the Pleasant View Community Park, located at 2501 Pleasant View Road, Pleasant View. This event began at the end of May and continues thru October 15th, 2022 from 5 pm – 9 pm (or when the participants leave). The next date event […] The post Cruise’n N Groove’n Event Offers Fun for the Whole Family appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
PLEASANT VIEW, TN
Cheatham County Source

Crown Royal Joins CMA Fest and Iconic Country Music Stars to Spread Exceptional Generosity in Support of the Military Community

During the four-day long CMA Fest celebration, Crown Royal will host festival goers in downtown Nashville at 2nd and Broadway, with performances from 14 country music artists – including Jimmie Allen, who opened up the weekend yesterday – in support of the military community that so bravely serves our country. The Purple Bag Project will […] The post Crown Royal Joins CMA Fest and Iconic Country Music Stars to Spread Exceptional Generosity in Support of the Military Community appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Tennessee Awarded Grant to Improve Emergency Food System

Funds Used to Reach Underserved Areas Tennesseans facing food insecurity will have improved access to nutritious foods thanks to a grant awarded to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA). The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service has awarded a $1 million grant to TDA to improve reach and resiliency of The Emergency […] The post Tennessee Awarded Grant to Improve Emergency Food System appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
552
Followers
1K+
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy