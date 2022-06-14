ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerseyville, IL

Bobby Johns

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBobby Gene Johns, 86, died at 12:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Calhoun Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Hardin. He was born in Advance, Missouri on July 24, 1935, and was the last surviving child born to Harry Van and Vallie Marie (Revelle) Johns. He came to the...

Doris Elliott

Doris Helen Elliott, 91, of Medora, passed away at 9:17 pm on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at The Villas of Holly Brook in Jerseyville. She was born on February 24, 1931, in Fieldon, to the late Earl Sr. and Alice (Kaufman) Richey. Doris married Morris Elliott on March 4, 1951,...
MEDORA, IL
Raymond Shaffer

Raymond Shaffer, 84, of Edwardsville passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 6:42 pm at his home. He was born on January 30, 1938, in Granite City, IL, the son of Glen and Thelma Shaffer. On July 27, 1958, Raymond married Norma Law in Jerseyville, IL. Raymond attended High...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Janice Arnold

Janice Kay (Bowers) Arnold passed peacefully at her home with her loved ones by her side on June 14, 2022 after a 3 year battle with ovarian cancer. Janice was born on May 18th, 1959 in Jerseyville, Illinois to the late Charles and Doris (Dugan) Bowers, she has two siblings Kim Roberts of Bloomington, Illinois and Mark (Michelle) Bowers of Alpharetta, Georgia.
JERSEYVILLE, IL
Carolyn Deardeuff

Carolyn DeAnn Deardeuff, 60. passed away June 14, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital. She was born February 20, 1962 in Alton, IL to Daymond and Judith (Kasiewicz) Deardeuff. Arrangements will be announced at a later date. Marks Mortuary in Wood River are in charge of the arrangement.
ALTON, IL
Richard Mendez Sr.

Richard A. Mendez Sr. 88, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at University Nursing and Rehabilitation in Edwardsville. He was born September 26, 1933 in Madison, Illinois, a son of the late Anthony Mendez and the late Catherine (Huckla) German. He married Geraldine (Schiller) Mendez on September 12, 1959 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Madison and she passed away on May 25, 2021. Richard retired in 1990 from Kroger bakery after 20 years of dedicated service as a baker. The United States Navy veteran proudly served his country during the Korean War. He enjoyed watching football, spending time outdoors, trips with the park district, traveling and his many trips to Las Vegas for gambling. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. He is survived by three children and their spouses, Laura and Mark Guenther of Collinsville, Richard and Gayle Mendez Jr. of Edwardsville and Toni and Todd Williams of Troy; seven grandchildren, Becky, Katie, Jordan, Kristen, Matthew, Logan and Brooke; four great grandchildren, Lyla, Lydia, Derek and Beau; a sister, Margaret Czapla of St. Louis; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a stepfather, Arthur German. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Sunday, June 19, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary & St. Mark Catholic Church in Madison on Monday, June 20, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. with Father Stephen Thompson as celebrant. Burial with military honors will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or to St. Mary & St. Mark Catholic Church and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.
GRANITE CITY, IL
Scott Bone

Scott A. Bone, 63, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at his home. He was born August 19, 1958 in Granite City, a son of Linda Elaine (McClelland) Bone of Granite City and the late Kenneth Sherman Bone. He was employed with Rapid Lube in management with over 35 years of dedicated service. Scott loved the outdoors, enjoyed his days of camping and canoeing and had a love of his music. He was an avid fan for St. Louis sports and enjoyed slot car racing with his dad and family. In addition to his beloved mother, he is survived by a brother, Darren K. Bone of Granite City; stepchildren; nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Janice R. (Beavin) Bone and his grandparents. In celebration of his life, a memorial gathering will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. until time of a memorial service at 5:00 p.m. with Reverend Barry Shepherd officiating. Memorials may be made to the family and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.
GRANITE CITY, IL
Steven Searcy

Steven C. Searcy, 63, of Cottage Hills, passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 6:25 am at his residence with his family by his side. He was born on December 29, 1958, in Alton, IL, the son of Fred L. and Marlene (Ring) Searcy. Steven married Sharon “Cindy” Hagerman on June 12, 2019, in Alton. She survives.
ALTON, IL
Terry Kopsie

He was born on September 27, 1955 in Alton, the son of Kenneth & Maria (Haas) Kopsie. Terry worked as a Turbine Technician rebuilding power plants and loved to spend time with his son Kenny and working on cars together. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and riding motorcycles. He is survived...
ALTON, IL
RIVERBEND HEAD START SEEKS SNAP RECIPIENTS WITH YOUNG CHILDREN FOR AUTOMATIC ELIGIBILTY

MADISON COUNTY, IL., June 15, 2022 – Recently, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Office of Head Start announced that families currently enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) would now be automatically eligible for Head Start and Early Head Start services, including school readiness, nutrition and family support. Previously, this option only existed for recipients of Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), recipients of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and children in foster care or experiencing homelessness. “This new expanded eligibility for SNAP recipients will allow us to offer our comprehensive early learning and family development program services to help more vulnerable residents thrive in the Madison County, Illinois area,” said Gene Howell, President and CEO of Riverbend Head Start and Family Services.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
River Dragons snap losing streak

Noah Bush - 2-3, 2-RBI's. SAT, 6:30 pm - Alton @ Springfield (IL) Other Prospect League scores from Wednesday night included:
ALTON, IL
No holiday fireworks in Bethalto this year

A more than 15-year tradition for the Independence Day holiday has been paused. The fireworks at Bethalto’s St. Louis Regional Airport will not happen this year. The celebration was scaled back last year due to an apparent lack of help. But this year, Bethalto Mayor Gary Bost tells The...
More summer baseball for River Dragons, Post 126 and others

WED, 6:35 - Clinton (IA) @ Alton. Alton Post 126 will be back in action tonight (TUE):. Senior legion team @ Trenton (8 pm) Junior legion team vs. Jerseyville - DH, 5:30 - Gordon Moore Park. -0- Summer baseball. The Southwestern Piasa Birds take on the Gillespie Miners tonight (TUE)...
ALTON, IL
Holliday to face Barham in Primary Election

The Primary Election is about a week-and-a-half away, and one of the hotter races may be that for the 8th District of the Madison County Board, where a veteran will face off against a political newcomer. Incumbent Democrat Michael Holliday Sr. will be opposed by Abe Barham. Holliday tells The...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Rockin' With Robert concert series returns

The Upper Alton Association, a group that supports improvements to the Upper Alton area, is announcing its 12th annual "Rockin With Robert" summer concert series. The concerts are free, and will be held on the third Tuesday of the month through August, from 7 to 8pm at the Robert Wadlow Statue located on the SIUE Dental School Campus at 2800 College Ave.
ALTON, IL
Dick Bold from McDonald's

Your browser does not support the audio element. Local McDonald's owner Dick Bold talks about the reopening of the Alton store on Broadway and about working for the company.
ALTON, IL
Lady Eagles summer shootout - 8 teams, 12 games

-0- The CM Lady Eagles hosted a summer shootout Wednesday in Bethalto. The event featured 12 games from 9am to 9pm at Trimpe Middle School gym. The Lady Eagles were joined in the shootout by Edwardsville, Triad, Highland, O'Fallon, Springfield, Father McGivney and Breese Central. CM girls basketball coach Mike...
BETHALTO, IL
Hayner downtown branch closed due to illness

Hayner Public Library is temporarily closing its Main Branch in downtown Alton starting today due to staff illnesses and the hope is to reopen again on Monday June 20. Anyone with on-hold items can pick those up at the Alton Square Mall branch which will be open for regular business hours.
ALTON, IL
Road rage incident briefly closes Clark Bridge Wednesday

What is believed to be a road rage incident had the Clark Bridge closed for a short time Wednesday afternoon. According to information provided by the Alton Police Department, they received a report of gunshots and subsequent traffic crash in the area of the Clark Bridge just before 2pm. A vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree on the southwest end of the bridge in Missouri.
ALTON, IL
Local Family-Owned Hardware & Rental Store opening new store in Breese, Illinois.

Alton, IL, June 7, 2022 – St. Peters True Value Rental is planning to expand by adding a third location in Breese, Illinois opening early this fall in September. The new location will add a third component to their business, Farm & Ranch. The 16,000 square foot building located off Old US Hwy 50 on N 4th Street is currently being remodeled to include a full-service hardware, farm and ranch, along with equipment and party rental departments.
Riverview Drive wall reconstruction expected to begin soon in Alton

Repairs to the wall and the nearby compromised area of Riverview Drive may begin soon, as the Alton City Council will consider a proposal from a Colorado company. GeoStabilization International has submitted a plan to fix the damage. Part of the wall gave way in January 2020 after significant rains caused a mudslide.
ALTON, IL

