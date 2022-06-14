ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethalto, IL

Rhonda Shaw

advantagenews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRhonda Sue (Peil) Shaw, 65, of Bethalto, passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at 7:00 am with her family by her side. She was born on June 6, 1957, in Wood River, IL, the daughter of the late Ronald J....

www.advantagenews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
advantagenews.com

Raymond Shaffer

Raymond Shaffer, 84, of Edwardsville passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 6:42 pm at his home. He was born on January 30, 1938, in Granite City, IL, the son of Glen and Thelma Shaffer. On July 27, 1958, Raymond married Norma Law in Jerseyville, IL. Raymond attended High...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Marilyn LaMaster

Marilyn Catherine (Jun) LaMaster, 87, died at 9:11 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at her residence. She was born June 27, 1934 in Alton the daughter of the late Anthony and Theresa (Brown) Jun. Marilyn graduated from Marquette High School and was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. She was employed by Millers’ Mutual Insurance Association for forty years. She was a former member of Phi Tau Omega Sorority, Alton Community Service League and Professional Secretaries. Marilyn volunteered as Loaned Executive for United Way, Coordinator for Easter Seal’s-Auction/Ball for three years and was a board member for The Easter Seal Society, YWCA and The American Red Cross. Her biggest joy and happiness was her family. Surviving are two sisters, Marjorie McGraw of Alton, Charlotte Delaney of Herrin, IL, one brother, Richard Jun (Sharon) of Perrysburg, OH, one stepdaughter, Mary Jo Haven of Springfield, IL, one step daughter in law, Roseann Haven of Springfield, IL, one step great grandson, Graham Haven of Springfield, IL and many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews and one great great nephew and niece. She was preceded in death by her husband James O. LaMaster, one stepson in law, George Haven and step grandson, Patrick Haven. A private Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Masses, St. Louis Children’s Hospital, 1 Children’s Place, St. Louis, MO 63110, Memory of care to Taylor Houchens. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Doris Elliott

Doris Helen Elliott, 91, of Medora, passed away at 9:17 pm on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at The Villas of Holly Brook in Jerseyville. She was born on February 24, 1931, in Fieldon, to the late Earl Sr. and Alice (Kaufman) Richey. Doris married Morris Elliott on March 4, 1951,...
MEDORA, IL
advantagenews.com

Janice Arnold

Janice Kay (Bowers) Arnold passed peacefully at her home with her loved ones by her side on June 14, 2022 after a 3 year battle with ovarian cancer. Janice was born on May 18th, 1959 in Jerseyville, Illinois to the late Charles and Doris (Dugan) Bowers, she has two siblings Kim Roberts of Bloomington, Illinois and Mark (Michelle) Bowers of Alpharetta, Georgia.
JERSEYVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bethalto, IL
Obituaries
Wood River, IL
Obituaries
Local
Illinois Obituaries
City
Bethalto, IL
City
Wood River, IL
advantagenews.com

Richard Mendez Sr.

Richard A. Mendez Sr. 88, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at University Nursing and Rehabilitation in Edwardsville. He was born September 26, 1933 in Madison, Illinois, a son of the late Anthony Mendez and the late Catherine (Huckla) German. He married Geraldine (Schiller) Mendez on September 12, 1959 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Madison and she passed away on May 25, 2021. Richard retired in 1990 from Kroger bakery after 20 years of dedicated service as a baker. The United States Navy veteran proudly served his country during the Korean War. He enjoyed watching football, spending time outdoors, trips with the park district, traveling and his many trips to Las Vegas for gambling. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. He is survived by three children and their spouses, Laura and Mark Guenther of Collinsville, Richard and Gayle Mendez Jr. of Edwardsville and Toni and Todd Williams of Troy; seven grandchildren, Becky, Katie, Jordan, Kristen, Matthew, Logan and Brooke; four great grandchildren, Lyla, Lydia, Derek and Beau; a sister, Margaret Czapla of St. Louis; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a stepfather, Arthur German. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Sunday, June 19, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary & St. Mark Catholic Church in Madison on Monday, June 20, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. with Father Stephen Thompson as celebrant. Burial with military honors will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or to St. Mary & St. Mark Catholic Church and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

Marie Jackson

Margaret Marie Jackson, 81, died at 11:57 a.m., Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Jerseyville Manor Nursing Home. She was born in Fieldon, Illinois on January 25, 1941, the daughter of Edwin and Minnie Margaret (Hagen) Devening. She grew up in the Fieldon area on the family farm with her four...
FIELDON, IL
advantagenews.com

Dorothy Godar

Dorothy Ann Godar, 96, died at Jersey Community Hospital on Tuesday, June 14th at 4:15 a.m. Dorothy was born May 17, 1926, and was always happy to tell people she was the first baby born at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Alton and shortly after baptized at St. Mary’s in Alton. She was the youngest of the four children of the late Tony and Josephine (Kallal) Hansen of Carrollton, Illinois.
CARROLLTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Scott Bone

Scott A. Bone, 63, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at his home. He was born August 19, 1958 in Granite City, a son of Linda Elaine (McClelland) Bone of Granite City and the late Kenneth Sherman Bone. He was employed with Rapid Lube in management with over 35 years of dedicated service. Scott loved the outdoors, enjoyed his days of camping and canoeing and had a love of his music. He was an avid fan for St. Louis sports and enjoyed slot car racing with his dad and family. In addition to his beloved mother, he is survived by a brother, Darren K. Bone of Granite City; stepchildren; nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Janice R. (Beavin) Bone and his grandparents. In celebration of his life, a memorial gathering will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. until time of a memorial service at 5:00 p.m. with Reverend Barry Shepherd officiating. Memorials may be made to the family and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.
GRANITE CITY, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shelly Moore
Person
Rachel Thompson
advantagenews.com

Brian Fender

He was born on July 3, 1973, in Jerseyville, the son of the late Junior & Karen (Wells) Fender. Brian married Tracie Connour on August 30, 2003, in Medora. She survives. He was a self-employed tree logger and enjoyed hunting, riding, fishing and ginseng hunting. Brian is now resting in...
JERSEYVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Bobby Johns

Bobby Gene Johns, 86, died at 12:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Calhoun Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Hardin. He was born in Advance, Missouri on July 24, 1935, and was the last surviving child born to Harry Van and Vallie Marie (Revelle) Johns. He came to the area...
JERSEYVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Terry Kopsie

He was born on September 27, 1955 in Alton, the son of Kenneth & Maria (Haas) Kopsie. Terry worked as a Turbine Technician rebuilding power plants and loved to spend time with his son Kenny and working on cars together. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and riding motorcycles. He is survived...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

RIVERBEND HEAD START SEEKS SNAP RECIPIENTS WITH YOUNG CHILDREN FOR AUTOMATIC ELIGIBILTY

MADISON COUNTY, IL., June 15, 2022 – Recently, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Office of Head Start announced that families currently enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) would now be automatically eligible for Head Start and Early Head Start services, including school readiness, nutrition and family support. Previously, this option only existed for recipients of Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), recipients of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and children in foster care or experiencing homelessness. “This new expanded eligibility for SNAP recipients will allow us to offer our comprehensive early learning and family development program services to help more vulnerable residents thrive in the Madison County, Illinois area,” said Gene Howell, President and CEO of Riverbend Head Start and Family Services.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multiple Sclerosis#Business Management#Schaaf Funeral Home
advantagenews.com

River Dragons snap losing streak

Noah Bush - 2-3, 2-RBI's. SAT, 6:30 pm - Alton @ Springfield (IL) Other Prospect League scores from Wednesday night included:
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Rockin' With Robert concert series returns

The Upper Alton Association, a group that supports improvements to the Upper Alton area, is announcing its 12th annual "Rockin With Robert" summer concert series. The concerts are free, and will be held on the third Tuesday of the month through August, from 7 to 8pm at the Robert Wadlow Statue located on the SIUE Dental School Campus at 2800 College Ave.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Lady Eagles summer shootout - 8 teams, 12 games

-0- The CM Lady Eagles hosted a summer shootout Wednesday in Bethalto. The event featured 12 games from 9am to 9pm at Trimpe Middle School gym. The Lady Eagles were joined in the shootout by Edwardsville, Triad, Highland, O'Fallon, Springfield, Father McGivney and Breese Central. CM girls basketball coach Mike...
BETHALTO, IL
advantagenews.com

Dick Bold from McDonald's

Your browser does not support the audio element. Local McDonald's owner Dick Bold talks about the reopening of the Alton store on Broadway and about working for the company.
ALTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
advantagenews.com

Area men arrested with white supremacist group

Authorities in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, say they arrested 31 men with the white supremacist group Patriot Front over the weekend, including two from the St. Louis area. The men were arrested while riding in the back of an enclosed U-Haul truck and police say they were there to disrupt an Idaho Pride Parade. All 31 suspects have been charged with criminal conspiracy.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Holliday to face Barham in Primary Election

The Primary Election is about a week-and-a-half away, and one of the hotter races may be that for the 8th District of the Madison County Board, where a veteran will face off against a political newcomer. Incumbent Democrat Michael Holliday Sr. will be opposed by Abe Barham. Holliday tells The...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Salvation Army to remain cooling center all summer

The Alton Salvation Army will continue to operate as a cooling center this summer when the daytime high hits 90 degrees or more. Captain Cassy Grey says they will be open Monday thru Friday from 9am to 4pm and offer cold drinks and even some snacks when available. The Alton...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Hayner downtown branch closed due to illness

Hayner Public Library is temporarily closing its Main Branch in downtown Alton starting today due to staff illnesses and the hope is to reopen again on Monday June 20. Anyone with on-hold items can pick those up at the Alton Square Mall branch which will be open for regular business hours.
ALTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy