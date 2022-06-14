Report: Dolphins Were Ready To Give Sean Payton Five-Year, $100M Deal

The New England Patriots made a move to bolster their wide receiver depth on Wednesday. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reports Lil'Jordan Humphrey is headed to Foxboro on a one-year contract. The 24-year-old wideout has spent the last three seasons with the New Orleans Saints. Humphrey originally signed with the Saints...
Rumors and reports on the subject were confirmed last week when NBC Sports chairman Pete Bevacqua announced that New Orleans Saints legend and future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees wouldn't be returning for Notre Dame Fighting Irish and NFL broadcasts later this year. Brees' replacement is another name familiar...
The New Orleans Saints made a big addition to their roster when they signed then-free agent wide receiver Jarvis Landry to a one-year, $3 million contract back in May. Landry, an eight-year NFL veteran, adds some experience to a Saints wide receiver room that was lacking in that category, besides Michael Thomas. It’s also another […]
The post Saints’ Jameis Winston gets real on new weapon Jarvis Landry appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chris Simms of NBC Sports has been slowly unveiling his top NFL quarterbacks list this offseason and notably, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has yet to appear. Turns out Burrow’s already in the top four. Burrow’s through to the final four alongside Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Justin Herbert...
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule raised eyebrows when he commented on Thursday that veteran Sam Darnold "would be our quarterback" if the 2022 NFL season started today despite the team's constant links in reports with Cleveland Browns signal-caller Baker Mayfield. It appears "today" was doing some heavy lifting in...
It’s always big news when Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow sits down for a conversation with pretty much anyone. The most recent example was a routine post-workout media session at Paul Browm Stadium as OTAs came to a close before the team heads for a break. There, Burrow touched...
Earlier this week, a report from the Sun Sentinel stated that the Miami Dolphins were willing to give former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton a five-year, $100 million deal. Although there is currently no indication that Payton will return to the sidelines to coach in the NFL again,...
Comments / 0