Astronomy

June's Strawberry Supermoon in Photos

The Weather Channel
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Strawberry Supermoon graced skies overnight Monday into Tuesday, reaching peak fullness at 7:52 a.m. EDT Tuesday, according to NASA. Skygazers across the globe snapped photos of the brilliant display....

weather.com

Fatherly

How (And When) To See June’s Full Strawberry Supermoon

The wait for bright, warm weather is finally over. As we mark the days leading up to the Summer Solstice, marking the first day of summer, June has a really cool moon coming up first. While last month, there was a whole lot happening in the sky with the Flower Moon and the Supermoon Lunar Eclipse (and a surprise meteor storm) to celebrate the spring flowers, this June, it’s all about the Strawberry Moon — here’s what you need to know.
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

If This Photo Of Saturn Was Actually Taken By Hubble, We Would All Soon Be Dead

Every now and then, an incredible space picture with a little bit of misinformation attached to it goes viral. Today's turn is a photo that supposedly shows Saturn, as captured by the Hubble Space Telescope. The only small problem is that if this photo was what the caption says it is, all life on Earth would likely be wiped out before you could say "well isn't that pretty".
ASTRONOMY
DIY Photography

Hubble photo shows that Milky Way will collide with Andromeda galaxy. Are we doomed?

NASA has released a Hubble image that’s jaw-dropping and frightening at the same time. It shows our Galaxy, the Milky Way, heading towards a collision with its neighboring Andromeda galaxy. Of course, it’s not going to happen any time soon, but the photo will still make you look in awe and admire the almighty power of our universe.
ASTRONOMY
Bridget Mulroy

Near 7.0 Magnitude Earthquake in Pacific

A powerful earthquake hit in a highly volcanic area of the Pacific.(@GeroldGrotelueschen/iStock) An earthquake with an initial magnitude of 7.3 struck Macquarie Island in the Pacific. Later adjusted to 6.7, it was still powerful and enough to give seismologists reason to be on alert.
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Spots a “Doorway” on Mars

Door-Shaped Fracture Spotted by Curiosity at ‘East Cliffs’. NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its Mast Camera, or Mastcam, to capture this mound of rock nicknamed “East Cliffs” on May 7, 2022, the 3,466th sol, or Martian day, of the mission. The mound, on Mount Sharp, has a number of naturally occurring open fractures – including one roughly 12 inches (30 centimeters) tall and 16 inches (40 centimeters) wide, similar in size to a dog door. These kinds of open fractures are common in bedrock, both on Earth and on Mars.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Astronomy
NASA
Science
AccuWeather

'Very scary sight to see' as massive tornado spins across open field

An enormous tornado touched down on Monday and, miraculously, it didn't injure anyone or damage anything -- but it gave storm chasers a sight they’ll likely never forget. Storm chasers in northwestern Texas were in the right place at the right time Monday night when they captured incredible footage of what appeared to be a massive tornado that touched down in an open field. Around 7 p.m. CDT, the first of four tornadoes was on the ground near the town of Morton, Texas, which is about 60 miles northwest of Lubbock, giving chasers a view they likely won't soon forget.
MORTON, TX
a-z-animals.com

A Volcano Filled with Sharks Just Erupted in the Pacific Ocean

A Volcano Filled with Sharks Just Erupted in the Pacific Ocean. “SHARKCANO”—the first ever shark–volcano in the world! Sure, it may sound like a cheesy sci-fi movie, but believe it or not, this thing is real. Yes, there are actual, real-life sharks living inside of a submarine volcano. And this shark-infested volcano just erupted in the Pacific Ocean! NASA recently collected an image of a large plume emerging from Kavachi, a submarine volcano filled with sharks. But what are a bunch of sharks doing inside this active underwater volcano?
WILDLIFE
marthastewart.com

Scientists Found an Extraterrestrial Stone in Egypt That Might Prove That a Rare Supernova Took Place

Supernovas are stellar explosions out in the universe. Even though scientists have spent years learning more about them, they might have just found tangible proof that a rare one took place, per a new study published in Icarus. These findings document an extraterrestrial Hypatia stone, which was found in Egypt back in 1996. The University of Johannesburg scientists believe that this rock was from a type la supernova, a rare explosion that occurs when a dense white dwarf star absorbs another due to its chemical makeup and patterning.
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

Incredible Photo Shows Mammoth Tusk Sticking Out Of A River Bank In Alaska

A researcher from the University of Virginia has captured the internet’s interest after photographing a huge mammoth tusk sticking out of the side of a river bank in Alaska. Emerging from the clear layers of sediment which apparently dates back to the Pleistocene epoch (2,580,000 to 11,700 years ago), the tusk was spotted a couple of years ago along the Koyukuk river, near Coldfoot Alaska, and is being monitored by the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
ALASKA STATE
a-z-animals.com

This Lion Was So Big It Hunted Bears

The European cave lion (Panthera spelaea), also known as the Eurasian cave lion and steppe lion was an ancient lion belonging to the extinct Panthera genus. This lion became extinct over 13,000 years ago during the Pleistocene period. When the lion skull fossil was first found, some scientists regarded the...
ANIMALS

