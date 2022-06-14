News and Press Releases

(Fayetteville, N.C.) – Fayetteville City Council Members approved the Fiscal Year 2023 budget today, June 13, after several weeks of discussion and a public hearing. The $249.17 million balanced budget comes without a tax rate increase for Fayetteville residents.

“Together, we have achieved unprecedented success in recent years, and this budget continues that work,” said Mayor Mitch Colvin. “I’m pleased through this budget we will advance important initiatives in housing affordability, public safety, public infrastructure, recreation and economic development, all without a tax increase for residents. The forward-looking FY23 budget celebrates all we have accomplished while ensuring our City is positioned for growth now and into the future.”

The FY 23 budget continues the exceptional work of the City’s Strategic Plan in recent years to make Fayetteville a desirable place to live, work and play while adding several funding priorities that advance the goals and objectives. Most notably, the budget provides more than $6.8 million in pay increases for City staff to address recruitment and retention.

“I appreciate the Council’s leadership of strategic priorities, fiscal stewardship and focus on shaping our future,” said City Manager Doug Hewett. "Success happens when we invest in our community, and that’s exactly what this budget does. It clearly shows we are committed to being an Employer of Choice by supporting the City staff who daily make this a dynamic and thriving place to live, work and play.”

Budget documents and information about the budgeting process are posted online at fayettevillenc.gov/budgetchronicles.

Highlights of the FY23 budget include:

More than $6.6 million in employee pay increases

$2.7 million for fire vehicle and apparatus equipment and $1.6 million for police vehicle replacements

$70,000 for neighborhood traffic calming measures and speed studies

Funds an additional Plans Examiner position to assist with expedited plan review service

$4.7 million in annual pavement preservation funding

$4.5 million for stormwater watershed studies

$3.5 million for the design of projects resulting from the watershed studies

$450,000 for spot repairs, easement acquisition and project management

$200,000 for dam safety, preservation and repairs

$30,000 of local funding to begin a bus route to service the Amazon distribution center

Funds operating costs for new amenities constructed using the Parks and Recreation Bonds

$165,000 to provide a community New Year’s Eve celebration

$145,000 for a celebration in honor of Juneteenth

$100,000 to continue the partnership with Cumberland County to fund strategies to assist homeless citizens

$1.4 million in technology improvements

$15,000 to initiate a digital kiosk partnership program Downtown and at Fort Bragg

###