ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

CLOSED-Your South Dakota To Yellowstone Vacation Is On Hold

By Dave Roberts
Mix 97-3
Mix 97-3
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hope you have an alternative plan for your summer vacation if originally you were going to Yellowstone National Park....

973kkrc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mix 97-3

Newest J. Crew Shirt Honors Popular South Dakota Destination

With the price of gas at an all-time high, you might be rethinking your plans to head out this summer to explore all of the great things South Dakota has to offer. But even if your vacation becomes a 'staycation' you can still show your love for one of the state's most popular destinations.
APPAREL
Hot 104.7

You Could Wait Out Doomsday In a Fancy Bunker in South Dakota

South Dakota may not have creepy crawlies like they do in Australia. But, there are a fair amount of snakes to be found here. A few can be found in the Black Hills, some enjoy life on the west-river plains and several are concentrated in the southeastern part of the state along the Missouri River.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
State
South Dakota State
Mix 97-3

South Dakota Is Full Of Cows & That’s No Bull

If you're someone who loves cows more than people, then you're in luck when you're in the state of South Dakota! Cows dominate the human population, and that's no bull!. South Dakota is not the only state that is overruled by cows. In fact, we are just one of ten states where at times cows have a commanding population over people.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KWCH.com

Yellowstone closure impacts Kansas travelers

HUTCHINSON Kan. (KWCH) - Devastating flooding in the nation’s oldest national park is changing travel plans for families across the country. Among them is a Hutchinson family who may miss out on seeing a bucket-list destination. The overflowed Yellowstone River roared through the national park, bringing destruction with it....
HUTCHINSON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Summer Vacation#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info
kfgo.com

Cyclist on fundraising trek killed in South Dakota crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Canadian bicyclist who was raising money for his granddaughter’s kidney transplant with a long-distance ride has died from injuries suffered when he was struck by a truck driver in South Dakota. Jean-Pierre Petit, of Winnipeg, Manitoba, was hit from behind by the cargo...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
montanarightnow.com

Overdue travelers located safe in Idaho

Lake County Sheriff Donald Bell said the overdue travelers have been located. Law enforcement located the two who are reported to be safe in Idaho. The following is a press release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office:. POLSON, Mont. - On June 15, Lake County 911 took a report of...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
Mix 97-3

This Giant South Dakota Mansion & Swimming Pool Can Be Yours

If you have ever dreamed of owning a home with an in-ground swimming pool, a home theatre, and a wine cellar, I found the perfect South Dakota home for you. Believe it or not, the asking price for this South Dakota home in Jefferson is now $4.1 million. Since April 23rd, the price has dropped significantly. The original asking price for this South Dakota mansion? Almost $5 million. Holy cow!
JEFFERSON, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Mix 97-3

Which Is South Dakota’s Most Popular Cake Flavor?

There is never a bad time to indulge in a sweet treat, but with Father's Day right around the corner there's never been a better time to go face down in your favorite cake. It's what dad would want. But when it comes to South Dakota's go-to choice for cake,...
RECIPES
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Hunters and Campers Beware: Rare Grizzly Bear Sighting Near Idaho Town

With summer in full swing, many of us are taking weekend trips, vacations, going camping, or maybe even taking a hunting trip. Idaho is home to some of the best wildlife in the country, as well as some of the most beautiful places to camp, take a drive, or escape the business of everyday life. As you make your way to your destinations, make sure to be aware of the wildlife around you. It may seem obvious, but sometimes animals you don't expect to see in certain places make their presence known. One such animal was spotted recently in a place it is not commonly seen and it has put an Idaho town on notice.
SALMON, ID
sdpb.org

Third day of large hail hits western South Dakota

Another round of storms blew through West River last night. The storms started in northeastern Wyoming and traveled through western South Dakota. Susan Sanders is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Rapid City. “We had hail anywhere from tennis ball-sized for the Hot Springs area and the southeastern...
RAPID CITY, SD
buckrail.com

Impacts of Yellowstone closure trickle into Jackson

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — An aggressive storm in Yellowstone National Park (YNP) on Sunday wreaked havoc on roads, buildings, tourists and gateway communities in Montana, Wyoming and Idaho. The storm also triggered mudslides and rock slides, prompting Montana Governor Greg Gianforte to declare a statewide disaster. An indefinite closure...
JACKSON, WY
Mix 97-3

What is South Dakota’s Favorite Vegetable?

Who better to do a survey about America's favorite vegetable than Green Giant?. This year is the fifth year that Green Giant has done a survey to determine each state's favorite vegetable as well as the country's favorite vegetable. For 2022, the results are in! Green Giant surveyed over 5,000...
AGRICULTURE
KELOLAND TV

Yellowstone water headed to Missouri River

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The water in the Yellowstone River that charged through the Yellowstone National Park should end up in the Missouri River and eventually, South Dakota. The national park was closed as of June 14 because of mudslides and damage caused by the flooded Yellow Stone...
POLITICS
Mix 97-3

Mix 97-3

Sioux Falls, SD
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
343K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 97-3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy