Alton, IL

Litchfield man charged with beheading pregnant woman in Alton home

By Kim Bell St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALTON — An Alton woman, nearly eight months pregnant, was decapitated in her home, and her on-again, off-again boyfriend now faces murder charges in the deaths of the woman and her unborn child. Deundrea S. Holloway, 22, is held on $2 million bail in the murders of Liese...

Charges filed in Alton homicide

ALTON - A suspect apprehended by the Gillespie Police Department June 9 was charged today by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office with two counts of first degree murder, two counts of intentional homicide of an unborn child dismembering a human body, offenses relating to motor vehicles and concealment of homicidal death. Deundrea S. Holloway, 22, of the 400 block of S. Jefferson, Litchfield, was charged with multiple felonies. During a preliminary investigation by the Alton Police Department, it revealed that the mother of Liese Dodd went to check on her, as Dodd had not been heard from for a while. Dodd's mother arrived at this residence on Bolivar Street in Alton, which is where Dodd had recently moved. Dodd was found deceased and the Alton Police Department was immediately contacted.
ALTON, IL
