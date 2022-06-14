ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yosemite National Park, CA

Yosemite National Park Hit by Vandals

By ECT
eastcountytoday.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Park Service is asking for your assistance to identify those responsible for recent vandalism on the trail to the top of Yosemite Falls. On May 20, 2022, at approximately 8:15 pm, park rangers received...

eastcountytoday.net

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

A Young Grizzly Bear Was Viciously Attacked By A Male Grizzly Courting His Mother At Yellowstone National Park

When you attend Yellowstone National Park, you’re all but guaranteed to see a number of breathtaking views, and witness some of the incredible wildlife roaming throughout the park. However, when you see the wildlife, keep in mind that it may not always be pleasant, as these Yellowstone tourists ran into a heartbreaking example of “survival of the fittest” this past Sunday. According to For The Win, a group of Yellowstone visitors witnessed a young male grizzly bear get viciously attacked by […] The post A Young Grizzly Bear Was Viciously Attacked By A Male Grizzly Courting His Mother At Yellowstone National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yosemite National Park, CA
Yosemite National Park, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Whiskey Riff

10 Of The Dumbest Tourists To Ever Walk Into A National Park

Summer is the perfect time to get outside and explore the great outdoors as the United States is home to some of the most spectacular and scenic places on Earth. The National Park System encompasses 423 individually designated sites that span more than 84 million acres in all 50 states and multiple U.S. territories and hosts more than approximately 318 million visitors each year.
LIFESTYLE
Phys.org

Joshua Tree park closes trail so bighorn sheep can get water

A popular hiking trail to an oasis in Joshua Tree National Park has been temporarily closed so bighorn sheep can get undisturbed access to water. "The park is under extreme drought conditions and herds in the area are increasingly reliant on the oasis spring to survive the hot summer months," a park statement said.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Rangers#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#The National Park Service
Thrillist

Yellowstone National Park Closes for the First Time in Decades Due to Flooding

After severe and unprecedented flooding tore through Yellowstone National Park on Monday, park officials announced that the park would be closed for at least two days, until Wednesday. The closure is the first time that Yellowstone has closed all five entrances into the park since 1988, when wildfires destroyed nearly 800,000 acres of national park land.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy