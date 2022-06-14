ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPMC's Children's Hospital given top ten ranking in new list

By Garrett Behanna
 2 days ago

UPMC Children's Hospital given high ranking in new list 00:29

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - UPMC's Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh has once again been named one of the best children's hospitals in the country.

The hospital earned the sixth spot on U.S. News and World Report's annual top 10 list. UPMC had ranked ninth the last two years.

U.S. News ranked Children's as the third-best in the country for pediatric cardiology and heart surgery.

The hospital also made the top ten in several other categories.

Click here to see the full rankings.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
