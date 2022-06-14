ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Firefighters Battle House Fire in Oakley Monday

By ECT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt 6:40 pm on Monday, the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District responded to a report of...

Comments / 0

 

Related
eastcountytoday.net

Motorcyclist Dies After Crash on Laurel Road in Oakley

At 5:07 pm Thursday, the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District responded to a report of a vehicle versus motorcycle crash at Laurel Road and Harvest in the City of Oakley. Upon arrival, it was reported that the rider of the motorcycle sustained major injuries. The rider was transported to...
OAKLEY, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

17,000 dump trucks of dirt: Neighbors group fights to save Walnut Creek hills from houses

Seven Hill Ranch is surrounded. And not just by opponents of a planned development on the site. There’s an online petition with more than 3,700 signatures, asking Contra Costa County to “say NO to a proposal for an oversize development next to Heather Farm Park. Let’s join together to ask that this 30-acre piece of Walnut Creek’s natural heritage is saved.”
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KCRA.com

Swimmer critically injured after being hit by boat in Lake Berryessa

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. — A swimmer was critically injured after being hit by a party boat in Lake Berryessa, authorities said. The incident happened Friday around 12:30 p.m. in a remote part of the Napa County lake. A woman in her 30s was hit by the boat's propeller, the Napa County Sheriff's Office said.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Houses on fire, evacuations underway in Crockett

CROCKETT, Calif. (KRON) — The Crockett-Carquinez Fire Station responded to a fence fire on Thursday evening that spread to two houses. Fire officials first reported the fire on Duperu Drive at 5:52 p.m. Crockett Fire reported at 6:47 p.m. that the fire had been knocked down. KRON ON is streaming live now One home was […]
CROCKETT, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Update: Overnight 125 Acre Vegetation Fire Prompts Evacuations in Pittsburg

An overnight vegetation fire has prompted multiple evacuations in the City of Pittsburg. The fire broke out at 2:00 am in the 2200 block of Jacqueline Drive off Daffodil Dr and Serrano Way and as grown to 200 acres as of 4:00 am according to Contra Costa County Fire Protection District. CALFIRE is also assisting.
PITTSBURG, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Two-Vehicle Collision on Camino Diablo Road in Byron Area

Officials in Contra Costa County reported a fatal two-vehicle crash on Camino Diablo Road on the afternoon of Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The traffic collision was said to have taken place at approximately 5:40 p.m. in the area of Camino Diablo and Byron Highway. Details on the Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pittsburg grass fire burns 200 acres; evacuations lifted, forward progress stopped

PITTSBURG -- A grass fire burned at least 200 acres in Pittsburg Friday morning, prompting a number of evacuations before forward progress was stopped and the fire contained.The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said the fire was reported shortly before 2 a.m., forcing mandatory evacuation orders for homes north of Jacqueline Drive, south of West Leland Road, east of Bailey Road and west of San Remo Way and San Remo Court.Firefighters said some homes were threatened by the fire, but evacuations were lifted after crews were able to contain it shortly after 6 a.m. Residents were asked to use caution when returning to homes to avoid interfering with crews & equipment in area. Extensive mop up were expected for several hours.There was no word on a cause but some residents reported hearing fireworks in the area.There were no reports of injuries or damage to structures.
PITTSBURG, CA
news24-680.com

Unrelated Burglary Calls Rattle Lamorinda Saturday

A pair of apparently unrelated burglary calls – one believed successful, the other under investigation – brought police, their helicopters and dogs on the run Saturday. The first incident was reported at approximately 3:30 p.m. when an Orinda resident contacted police after burglars made off with several shotguns from the garage of a residence on Bobolink Road. No suspect information was immediately available although a “small, white car” was reportedly spotted leaving the neighborhood.
ORINDA, CA
Concord News Journal

Oakland police investigating a hit-and-run accident that left one man dead

Oakland, California – The police are looking into an accident in downtown Oakland where a 42-year-old bicyclist was killed when a vehicle hit him and then fled the scene. According to reports from the Oakland Police Department, the man was riding his bicycle on Jefferson Street close to 14th Street when he was struck by a vehicle that was going the same way he was. The accident took place just before 8:30 p.m.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Officials investigate apparent murder-suicide in Crockett

CROCKETT, Calif. - Sheriff's deputies found two people dead Friday night in Crockett in an apparent murder-suicide, authorities said. After receiving a report, deputies were dispatched to a home on the 1200 block of Pomona Street around 8:32 p.m. Friday. Officials found a deceased man and juvenile inside, who both appeared to have been deceased for hours.
CROCKETT, CA
KRON4 News

Driver killed after vehicle shooting in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — The Fremont Police Department is investigating a shooting involving two cars Friday night around 10:09 p.m., according to a Nixle alert. The incident happened in the area of Fremont Boulevard and Mowry Avenue where officers found a man dead in the driver’s seat. Police said they believe the victim was the […]
FREMONT, CA
L.A. Weekly

One Injured in Major Crash on Nicasio Valley Road [Marin County, CA]

Traffic Accident on Point Reyes-Petaluma Road Left One Hurt. On June 6th, one person suffered serious injuries in a major crash involving two cars near Nicasio Valley Road. Moreover, first responders arrived and hospitalized one unidentified individual, their current condition is unknown at this time. Following the incident, westbound lanes...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Solo crash in Solano County leaves motorcyclist dead

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — A motorcyclist has died in a solo crash on Thursday evening in Solano County. According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Lopes Road, south of Marshview Road in Solano County at around 7:28 p.m. on Thursday. CHP says the rider was travelling southbound...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

1 dead after alleged crowbar attack in Castro Valley

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - Police are investigating what they describe as a homicide involving two men thought to be experiencing homelessness that occurred in Castro Valley Saturday morning. Deputies went to the 3600 block of Castro Valley Boulevard to follow up on 911 calls reporting a bleeding man in the...
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
KRON4 News

Unidentified body discovered inside burning RV

DIXON, Calif. (BCN) — Firefighters in Dixon responded to a fire on Wednesday afternoon and came upon an engulfed RV in which a dead body was discovered, a city spokesperson said. Crews from the Vacaville Fire Protection District, the Winters Fire Department, and the UC Davis Fire Department attacked the fire in the 5800 block […]
DIXON, CA

