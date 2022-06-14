ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Chris Stapleton + Justin Timberlake Surprise California Crowd With ‘Tennessee Whiskey’ Duet [Watch]

By Carena Liptak
Quick Country 96.5
Quick Country 96.5
 2 days ago
Chris Stapleton fans attending the singer's show in Los Angeles on Friday night (June 10) were treated to an epic surprise: The singer brought his friend, country-curious pop superstar Justin Timberlake, to the stage during his set. Before bringing Timberlake out, Stapleton had high praise for his special guest....

quickcountry.com

