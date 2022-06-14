OPSO responds to gunshots in Town & Country subdivision

On June 10, a Ruston Police officer responded to a 911 hang up call at Kendal Street where dispatch heard arguing on the phone before it was hung up. When the officer arrived at the scene, the victim stated Drew Davis, 37, of Ruston, entered her residence, took her wallet and cash within, took her phone, and then they fell down the stairs of the front door. The victim stated that Davis fell again, dropping her phone out of his pocket, and she got it off the ground and called 911. She stated that Davis took her phone while she was calling police.

RUSTON, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO