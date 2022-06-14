ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jameson Williams Was Receiver Antwaan Randle El Wanted All Along

By Vito Chirco
Detroit Lions wide receivers coach is very happy the team added wideout Jameson Williams.

You can add Detroit Lions wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El to the long list of individuals that was happy Detroit general manager Brad Holmes traded up for former Alabama standout receiver Jameson Williams in the 2022 NFL Draft. The organization traded up 20 spots, from the No. 32 pick at the end of the first round, to land the impact wideout at No. 12 overall.

Williams was considered by several pundits to be the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2022 draft class before suffering a torn ACL in the Crimson Tide's national title game loss to Georgia last season.

Even with the physical setback for Williams, it didn't stop Randle El, leading up to the draft, from viewing the pass catcher in a hugely positive light.

"He was one of my top guys on the board, in terms of the rookies coming out. No, he was the top for me," Randle El told reporters Monday at the Lions' Allen Park practice facility. "I know when you think about injuries and stuff like that, hey, we figure he'll get over that for sure. He's been in the training room, rehabbing stuff that he needs to get done, and then he'll be ready to go. So, definitely excited to have him."

One of Williams' best attributes is his high-end speed. With it, he's able to take the top off of defenses, a component that was missing from Detroit's passing game a year ago.

Williams' difference-making speed, along with his elite pass-catching ability, allowed him to haul in 79 receptions for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns in his final collegiate season. He also averaged 20 yards per catch in his lone campaign with the Crimson Tide.

According to Randle El, having speed at receiver can do a lot more than just allow Williams and others to beat defensive backs down the field.

"Speed is always a big deal, especially in this league," Randle El said. "How fast can you get from Point A to Point B before that defensive line gets to your quarterback? I tell my guys all the time, that’s what you’re up against. You’re not up against the DBs. Like they’re there, but at the same time, that defensive line is coming off and trying to get to the quarterback, so the focus is how fast you can get from Point A to Point B and be in the proper space where you need to be. And, that speed matters a lot."

Randle El spoke at the Senior Bowl in early February about the importance of Detroit adding talent to its receiving group. And then, Holmes did just that this offseason by drafting Williams and inking free-agent receiver DJ Chark to a one-year, $10 million contract.

"Let me say this: I’m (done) opening my mouth and giving you guys stuff to write about," Randle El joked, in reference to his comments this offseason about the Lions needing to add talent at receiver. "No, but we did a good job in terms of the picks that we made and going out and getting Chark. So, we’re well on our way and enjoying it, and made our room much more competitive, for sure."

To Randle El, the acquisitions of Williams and Chark do just as he said above: They add much needed competition to the team's receivers room.

"The room is much more competitive, and that’s what you want. You want your room to be competitive,” Randle El expressed. “That’s one of the things I spoke about in the offseason that I probably shouldn’t have. But, competitiveness is definitely what you want. Because, hey, it’s a bone -- let’s go get it. Who’s gonna come out on top. And, not just about going up and catching the ball, but who’s getting the right blocks and running the right routes to free another guy open. All that stuff ties together.”

