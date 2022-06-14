ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ex-Tottenham And England Goalkeeper On New Liverpool Signing Darwin Nunez

By Joe Dixon
 2 days ago

Paul Robinson believes that Darwin Nunez will add a brand new dimension to Liverpool's attack.

Paul Robinson believes that Darwin Nunez will add a brand new dimension to Liverpool's attack. The Uruguayan completed his move for an initial fee of around £64million, and is likely to be a replacement for Sadio Mane, who is edging closer to a move to Bayern Munich.

Speaking to FootballInsider , Robinson said: "Nunez is clearly a player Klopp admires. It is exciting times for Liverpool. The front three was seen as untouchable for so long but now they have (Diogo) Jota, (Luis) Diaz, and Nunez. That is really exciting."

Darwin Nunez in action against Liverpool

IMAGO / PA Images

Nunez netted 26 goals in 28 matches in the Primeira Liga last term, and has a mix of physicality, pace, power in his game, as well as being an excellent finisher. The 22-year-old also scored home and away against the Reds in the Champions League last season, at the quarter-final stage.

Robinson continued: "This is one that Jurgen Klopp has pushed for... He seems to have more control over transfers right now. Nunez is clearly a player that he likes... I think he will be a brilliant signing for them. He will make them stronger and better which is almost unthinkable when you look at the squad they have already got."

