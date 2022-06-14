'Man United Have Been Lacking A Player Of That Quality' - Pundit On Transfer Links To Liverpool Midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Former Leeds United player Noel Whelan believes Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain would be a good fit for Manchester United.

The 28-year-old has just 12 months left on his contract at Liverpool and struggled for game time in the final three months of the season despite impressing as a deputy for Mohamed Salah during the Africa Cup of Nations.

(Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA)

In an interview with Football Insider , Whelan explained that he thinks the Red Devils would be making a smart acquisition should they buy the player, especially for the rumoured fee of £10million.

“It would be a very smart move for very smart money.

“If that is what you are going to be paying out for a player of his quality it’s nothing, let’s be honest. I go back to the relationship that he has with (Jurgen) Klopp.

“When you look at it, Man United have been lacking a player of that quality and character in the middle of the park. He would bring personality and backbone to the side. We haven’t seen much backbone from Man United players and that is something they need more of.

“Oxlade-Chamberlain leaves everything out there in the 90 minutes. For £10million it is a bargain.”

It does seem likely that the England international will be allowed to move this summer if the price is right and there are likely to be a number of potential suitors for a player with his attributes.

