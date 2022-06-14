SMAC spring athletes experienced highs and lows

Athletes and coaches from across the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference experienced a roller coaster of emotions throughout the spring season, some of them within moments of one another.

When the dust settled after the various state champions were crowned on Memorial Day weekend, only the Calvert High School softball team and Northern High boys track team had attained state titles among the local teams. The Huntingtown boys lacrosse, Patuxent baseball, Huntingtown boys track and Chopticon softball teams came painstakingly close to garnering state crowns, but had to settle for runner-up honors.

Calvert senior shortstop Karlee Hughes and junior second baseman Grace Atherton were teammates on both the Cavaliers’ volleyball and softball teams during the 2021-2022 school year and often when their volleyball practices ended they would head to the softball field for hitting practice.

Once the softball season commenced, Hughes and Atherton typically batted on opposite ends of the order — Hughes at leadoff and Atherton in ninth — but that also occasionally afforded them to bat consecutively with Hughes following Atherton. On three occasions this spring the tandem launched consecutive home runs and Hughes was on deck when Atherton delivered the bloop single to right field that scored courtesy runner Emily Milam for the game-winning run in the Cavaliers’ 5-4 victory over Rising Sun in the 2A state championship game.

“It just proved that all of that hard work that me and Karlee put in at the cages really paid off,” Atherton said. “I always knew that we could help each other out. She worked so hard each spring to improve her swing and I wanted to learn as much as I could by watching her. If I didn’t come through, I knew Karlee was going to have my back.”

Northern’s boys track team dominated the SMAC and then forged a narrow, two-point, 57-55, victory over longtime rival Huntingtown to garner the 3A state championship. Patriots’ senior Tyler Baskett, who competed in six events at the state meet, was also a key member of the Northern football team’s successful run to the 3A state title last fall.

Additionally, Northern football players Bradley Jenkins, Dashaun Creek, Hayden Rose, Josh Carter and Robert Tabor were also members of the Patriots’ track team during the spring. Unlike Baskett, however, that group did not qualify for any events at the state finals. But they played a key part in enabling the Patriots to have far more depth than in previous seasons.

“It was great to have so many contributions from the football players,” Northern coach Josh Dawson said. “I think a lot of those guys sat out the indoor season to get healthy, but they came out for the outdoor season and they were a big part of our success. We had never had that much depth on our boys team before this season and that was a huge factor in why we succeeded at states.”

Both the Huntingtown boys lacrosse and Patuxent baseball teams headed to their respective 2A state championship games with unblemished records. Just prior to the start of Memorial Day weekend, the Hurricanes’ boys lacrosse team suffered an 11-7 setback to Kent Island in the 2A state finals at Loyola University then three days later the Panthers suffered their lone setback in the 2A state finals against Glenelg at Regency Furniture Stadium.

“It was a tough way to go out, but those things happen,” said Patuxent senior shortstop Brady Powell, who played in the Brooks Robinson All-Star Game at Camden Yards one week later. “It was a rough way to end the season. But you have to learn from it. I mean, we just didn’t hit the ball that game. We only scored one run and we only got two, three hits the whole game, so you’re not going to win a championship game like that.”

Of the SMAC teams that lost in the state championship game, the Chopticon softball team clearly suffered the most heartbreaking, literally grabbing defeat from the jaws of victory. After leading Linganore High School 6-1 through three innings courtesy of a three-run homer by right fielder Chelsea Bassford, then taking a 7-5 lead to the top of the seventh, the Braves eventually lost to the Lancers 9-8 in extra innings at the state championship game.

As fate would have it, it was Bassford who actually had the chance to secure the victory in the top of the seventh. With the Braves leading 7-6, and the Lancers with runners on first and third with two outs, Bassford charged a fly ball in shallow right, got under it promptly then watched it pop out of her glove. Linganore got two runs in the eighth and the Braves could only get one back.

Both the Huntingtown and Northern girls’ lacrosse teams also made deep runs in the postseason and both were eventually upended in their respective state semifinals. The Hurricanes suffered a 14-6 loss to Hereford on the same day that Northern dropped a 13-7 decision to Marriotts Ridge. The Patriots had been the dominant force in the SMAC, boasting two victories over the Hurricanes during the spring.

