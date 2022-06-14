Armenia Vs Scotland: How To Watch| UEFA Nations League| Catch Up On Chelsea Star

Armenia host Scotland in the fourth round of the UEFA Nations League group stages and aim to secure their second win of the tournament.

Chelsea midfielder, Billy Gilmour, could feature after missing out on the starting lineup in the loss versus Northern Ireland last weekend.

The Blues exercised the option to extend the 21-year-old’s contract with the club for two more years, after he spent the 21/22 season on loan to Norwich City.

Scotland will be hoping to take all three points to put them in a strong position for when they face group leaders Ukraine in September.

How and when to watch:

United Kingdom

For viewers in the UK, tune into Premier Sports 1

Kick-off time: 5:00pm

United States of America/ Canada

For viewers in the US, tune into Fox Sports 2

For Canadian viewers, tune into DAZN

Eastern time kick-off time: 12:00pm

Pacific time kick-off time: 9:00am

Central time kick-off time: 11:00am

Armenia

For Armenian viewers, tune into Public TV Armenia/ Vivaro Media

Kick-off time: 8:00pm

