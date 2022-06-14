ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Armenia Vs Scotland: How To Watch| UEFA Nations League| Catch Up On Chelsea Star

By Melissa Edwards
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37dEJ4_0gAFNZ1e00

Armenia host Scotland in the fourth round of the UEFA Nations League group stages and aim to secure their second win of the tournament.

Armenia host Scotland in the fourth round of the UEFA Nations League group stages and aim to secure their second win of the tournament.

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea midfielder, Billy Gilmour, could feature after missing out on the starting lineup in the loss versus Northern Ireland last weekend.

The Blues exercised the option to extend the 21-year-old’s contract with the club for two more years, after he spent the 21/22 season on loan to Norwich City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J1pCl_0gAFNZ1e00

IMAGO / Sportimage

Scotland will be hoping to take all three points to put them in a strong position for when they face group leaders Ukraine in September.

How and when to watch:

United Kingdom

For viewers in the UK, tune into Premier Sports 1

Kick-off time: 5:00pm

United States of America/ Canada

For viewers in the US, tune into Fox Sports 2

For Canadian viewers, tune into DAZN

Eastern time kick-off time: 12:00pm

Pacific time kick-off time: 9:00am

Central time kick-off time: 11:00am

Armenia

For Armenian viewers, tune into Public TV Armenia/ Vivaro Media

Kick-off time: 8:00pm

Read More Chelsea News

Report: Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta Set to Hold Talks Over his Premier League Future

News: Danny Drinkwater Finally Released After Five Years At Chelsea

News: Chelsea Sign Five Time Champions League Winner Kadeisha Buchanan

Report: Brazilian Forward Richarlison Picks Chelsea In His Wish-List As He Looks To Depart From Everton

Report: Jules Kounde, Presnel Kimpembe, Matthijs De Ligt Join Chelsea's Defensive Shortlist

Report: Chelsea Willing To Listen To Offers for Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, and Timo Werner

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Report: Bournemouth Interested In Manchester United Goalkeeper Dean Henderson

Newly promoted Bournemouth are now reportedly said to be interested in signing Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson according to a new report. Bournemouth achieved promotion back to the Premier League via the automatic promotion place from the EFL Championship last season. The ‘Cherries’ finished second to Fulham and will be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Mauricio Pochettino 'SACKED as manager of PSG with the club and Argentine finally reaching an agreement on his exit from the French giants'... just months after he guided them to the Ligue 1 title

Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly been sacked as manager of Paris Saint-Germain after the Argentine and the club reached an agreement on his exit. Pochettino has been in charge for 18 months and led the club to the Ligue 1 title in his first full season, finishing 15 points clear of second placed Marseille - the biggest margin of victory in any of Europe's big five divisions.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Hakim Ziyech
Person
Presnel Kimpembe
Person
Danny Drinkwater
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uefa Champions League#Uefa Nations League#Fox Sports 2#Canadian#Armenian#Chelsea News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
World
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Scotland
BBC

NI Protocol: UK reveals plans to ditch parts of EU Brexit deal

The UK government has published plans to get rid of parts of the post-Brexit deal it agreed with the EU in 2019. It wants to change the Northern Ireland Protocol to make it easier for some goods to flow from Great Britain to Northern Ireland. But the EU opposes the...
POLITICS
SPORTbible

Premier League 2022/23 Fixtures Announced

Erling Haaland is set to make his Premier League debut against West Ham United, with Manchester City facing the Hammers on opening weekend of the season. It isn't that long ago that City mounted a final day comeback against Aston Villa to capture the title, although England's awful fixtures have made it feel like longer, and already we know next season's fixtures.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
560K+
Views
ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy