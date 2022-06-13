Arts Council sets off first gallery crawl of the season

WEST JEFFERSON — On Friday June 10, the downtown area of West Jefferson was bustling with locals and tourists as the first gallery crawl of the season began.

Ashe County Arts Council has been putting on gallery crawls for years, where participating galleries will open their doors from 5 to 7 p.m. for art lovers to bask in some of the area’s most beautiful and breathtaking works of art. Many offer snacks, wine and more.

This year, those participating in the crawls are the Ashe Arts Center, Ashe Custom Framing and Gallery, the Catchlight Gallery, Florence Thomas Art School, Great Southern Gothic, Originals Only Gallery and WSL Studio.

The art crawls happen on the second Friday of each month from June to Oct.

In addition to being the first crawl of the season, the Arts Council unveiled its new exhibit, Along the New River, which was done in collaboration with the New River Conservancy. The exhibit will run from June 7 to July 5.

To learn more about the gallery crawls, visit www.ashecountyarts.org.