The Chicago Bears officially ushered in a new era when they permanently named 2021 first-round pick Justin Fields the starting quarterback in October. Fields was thrust into the action when then-starter Andy Dalton suffered a knee injury, though the Bears saw the future staring them in the face and went with the rookie for the […] The post 3 way too early predictions for the Bears in the 2022 NFL Season appeared first on ClutchPoints.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO