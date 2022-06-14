ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apopka, FL

SOUND ON: Alligator appears to make bellowing sounds at woman in Apopka

wogx.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's alligator mating season and no one is safe from their "mating...

www.wogx.com

click orlando

🚣 Hidden gem: Zip through canyons at this Ocala adventure park

OCALA, Fla. – Who needs mountains when you have Marion County? Floridians will be surprised at what they find when making a beeline for these zip lines. The Canyons Zip Line and Adventure Park, located at 8045 NW Gainesville Road in Ocala, gives Floridians adventures by air, land and water, all set against beautiful lakes, sky bridges, cliffs and canyons.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Paradise Dog Park on Historic Side will be closed next week

The Paradise Dog Park on the Historic Side of The Villages will be closed for quarterly maintenance Monday, June 20 through Friday, June 24. This schedule may be adjusted due to unforeseen circumstances, including weather. If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Paradise Recreation Center at (352)...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Inside the Magic

VIDEO: Universal Guest Risks Life, Jumps Into Water Ride to Retrieve Hat

A Universal Orlando Resort Guest risked their life to retrieve a lost article on a popular water attraction. When visiting Universal Orlando, there is so much to see and experience. You can check out two world-class theme parks in Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure and a uniquely-themed water park in Universal’s Volcano Bay. In addition, Universal Orlando Resort is currently in the midst of constructing its largest theme park to date in the Epic Universe, which will open in 2025.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Car crashes into Italian deli in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A car crashed into an Italian deli early Thursday in Orlando. The car slammed into Stasio’s Italian Deli & Market on East Robinson Street at North Bumby Avenue. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. It’s not known if anyone was injured or if the building...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Police warn of bears in this Daytona Beach community

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Officers are warning the public about bears that have been recently spotted in an area of Daytona Beach. Two bears were seen in the area of South Nova Road and South Seneca Street over the last few days, the Daytona Beach Police Department said in a social media post Wednesday.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Large fire tears through auto repair shop in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A fire broke out at an auto repair shop in Orange County on Thursday morning. This happened at 1502 Grand Street in Orlando. SKYFOX was over the scene as firefighters worked to put out the blaze. No other details have been released. FOX 35 is working...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
wogx.com

Missing Florida couple in their 80s found dead in ditch

Authorities in Brevard County are investigating after the bodies of a man and woman were found in a ditch in the Rockledge area. Investigators do not suspect any criminal activity but believe these were accidental deaths, possibly related to extreme heat.
ROCKLEDGE, FL
wogx.com

Disney delays move to Lake Nona until 2026

The Walt Disney Company said the timeline to move around 2,000 high-paying jobs from California to Orlando, Florida's Lake Nona community has been delayed. While the company originally said it planned to complete the transfer by the end of 2022, that date is now 2026.
ORLANDO, FL
WCJB

Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Famous for its glass-bottom boats, and strangely enough monkeys, people from all over the country flock to Silver Springs State Park each year. “We made a reservation for the glass bottom boat and then we’ll probably walk around and see what else they have to offer,” Judy Matthews from The Villages said as she walked into the park with her family from Ohio.
SILVER SPRINGS, FL
orangeobserver.com

Orange County denies Discovery Church's Horizon West campus

Orange County commissioners on Tuesday, June 7, denied a request to build a church in Horizon West. Discovery Church sought a special exemption to construct a 43,190-square-foot, 737-seat church within the Lake Avalon Rural Settlement. The parcel currently is zoned A-1, which allows agriculture use of the land, as well as nurseries and greenhouses. In larger lots, the A-1 zoning allows for the construction of mobile homes and single-family homes.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

