Several supercell thunderstorms could produce tornadoes and large hail, and then evolve into a squall-line of severe thunderstorms with spotty high wind gusts. Severe thunderstorms are likely this evening across the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. As we head toward late evening and midnight, the severe thunderstorms may hold together and move into the northwest coastal areas of Lower Michigan.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO