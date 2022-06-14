ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

AJ Griffin Draft Profile: Scouting Report, Fit with Hornets + Draft Projection

By Schuyler Callihan
 2 days ago

Taking a closer look at AJ Griffin out of Duke.

AJ Griffin

Position: Forward

Height: 6'6"

Weight: 222

College: Duke

Scouting report: Smooth three-point shot which translated to shooting north of 44% from beyond the arc. Can score the ball in many ways and can provide mismatches due to his size. Isn't a terrific ballhandler by any means, but does a good job of protecting the basketball averaging only 0.6 turnovers per game.

Fit with the Hornets: To me, Griffin is a bit of a tweener in that he could play the two or the three. I don't know that you'd want him to bring the ball up very much but he works well off the ball and can facilitate it well to be able to play the two. He's either going to be a bigger guard or an undersized wing. Using him at the three seems to be the best option as it would give him a variety of ways to score it. Should the Hornets take him, it would probably mean they feel comfortable with continuing to play Miles Bridges at the four.

Draft projection: Top 8-12 picks. A lot of NBA teams have been attached to Griffin over the past couple of months, making it hard for him to fall to the Hornets at No. 13. However, if Charlotte feels like he's a difference-maker, they can package their two firsts to move up and select him.

