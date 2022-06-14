Former Bears QB Bohanon Getting Lots of Hype at USF

Baylor's 2021 starter receiving loads of social media praise with new team

Former Baylor Bears starting quarterback Gerry Bohanon transferred from Waco to the South Florida Bulls this past spring, after Blake Shapen was named the starting quarterback by head coach Dave Aranda.

"I picked USF because I believe in that staff, I believe in the culture, I believe in the change that's coming," Bohanon told ESPN after his commitment. "I believe in the players, I believe in Tampa. That staff is the staff you want to play for, they're going to give (you) everything they have on and off the field."

He is immediately expected to take over as the starting quarterback for coach Jeff Scott and the Bulls.

Now, after an impressive summer workout schedule, Bohanon has been receiving all sorts of preseason hype as he enters his first year in Tampa

Retired sportswriter John McClain also chimed in on Bohanon playing for new green and gold.

"Wishing former Baylor QB Gerry Bohanon the best of luck with his new team in South Florida," McClain tweeted on Wednesday "And for those fans, it's pronounced "Gary." He's coming off his best season and played a big role in Baylor's Sugar Bowl-winning season."

Video of Bohanon donning his new USF gear while working out with the team has also surfaced on social media.

Others on Twitter were also quick to jump on the Bohanon train, including the official account for the South Florida Bulls.

Eric Galko, the director of football operations for the East-West Shrine Bowl also had some comments on the former Baylor QB.

Aranda also recently opened up on Bohanon's transfer to USF.

"Although that was a difficult time, I think, you know, I'm happy for Gerry now that he's found a spot," Aranda recently told FOX 26 Houston.

